Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez arrives in Ukraine for talks with Zelensky

Published on Feb 23, 2023 01:40 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: On his arrival in Kyiv, Sanchez was received by Ukraine's deputy foreign minister, the Ukrainian ambassador in Madrid and the Spanish ambassador to Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is seen. (AFP)
Reuters |

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has arrived in Ukraine to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion, Sanchez's office said on Thursday.

On his arrival in Kyiv, Sanchez was received by Ukraine's deputy foreign minister, the Ukrainian ambassador in Madrid and the Spanish ambassador to Ukraine, his office added in a statement.

Sanchez's visit comes after U.S. President Joe Biden had promised new military aid for Ukraine worth $500 million during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday.

On Tuesday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also visited the Ukrainian capital for talks with Zelenskiy, whom she pledged to continue supporting in resisting Russian attacks but ruled out offering fighter jets.

On Wednesday, Spain's Defence Minister Margarita Robles told lawmakers in the lower house that Madrid would supply six German-made 2A4 Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine after they undergo repairs, with the delivery expected for late March or early April.

russia ukraine crisis
