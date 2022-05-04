Sri Lanka in talks to extend World Bank aid, plans new budget: Finance minister
Sri Lanka's finance minister said on Wednesday the country was in talks with the World Bank to extend its support by $300 million to $700 million.
The island nation's budget was currently unsustainable, Ali Sabry told a parliament session, adding he expected to bring in a new budget.
-
Nepal airport on alert over ‘suspicious object’, terminal evacuated: Report
Passengers and staff members were on Wednesday evacuated from Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport after authorities received a phone call claiming 'suspicious object' planted inside the domestic terminal, news agency ANI reported citing airport authorities. A search is underway for the suspicious object. Authorities are still trying to identify the source of the phone call.
-
Covid-19: Beijing announces snap shutdown of public transport in parts of city
Residents woke up on Wednesday to an early morning announcement that dozens of subway stations and bus routes have been shut down as city authorities scramble to restrict movement as part of its efforts to stamp out an ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. The city has recorded a little over 500 Covid-19 infections – out of a population of around 22 million, including 51 for May 3 – since the outbreak began on April 22.
-
'Including Crimea': Ukraine's Zelensky seeks full restoration of territory
As Russia continues its attacks on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that they are seeking full restoration of territory - including Crimea. Speaking at the Wall Street Journal's CEO council summit, Zelensky mentioned three top goals: to halt Russia's advance, reclaim territory and restore Ukraine's entire territory through diplomacy, reported Ukrainian media - the Kyiv Independent. Mentioning that Ukraine will “not retreat”, Zelensky asserted that victory will be theirs.
-
North Korea fires ballistic missile towards east, says Seoul
North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, just a week after leader Kim Jong Un vowed to boost Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal at the "fastest possible speed". The launch was the latest in a string of sanctions-busting North Korean weapons tests so far this year, and came after US and South Korean officials warned Pyongyang was preparing to resume nuclear testing.
-
Ukraine War | EU to target Russian oil, Zelensky wants ‘a breather’: Top points
Moscow showed no signs of pulling back on Tuesday, nearly 10 weeks into a war that has killed thousands, destroyed cities and driven 5 million Ukrainians to flee abroad. Russian forces pounded targets in eastern Ukraine as the war entered Day-70 on Wednesday, unleashing rockets on a steel plant that is Ukraine's last redoubt in the port city of Mariupol as the European Union prepared to slap oil sanctions on Moscow.
