Sri Lanka lifts curfew; president calls on lawmakers to work together | 5 points

Sri Lanka, which facing the worst economic crisis, lifted the ongoing curfew for one of its most important Buddhist festivals on Sunday. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has also called on lawmakers to work together on a solution to the worsening crisis. The island nation of 22 million has been witnessing violence and protests even after Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down from the prime ministerial position.

Here are the five latest developments in the crisis-hit country:

Sri Lankan authorities lifted the nationwide curfew for the Buddhist festival. The celebrations will be muted as the island weathers a worsening economic crisis. A nationwide stay-home order has been in place for most of the week after violence broke out during peaceful protests that left at least nine people dead. Newly appointed Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he has entrusted Sri Lankan state minister of defence and deputy leader of the UNP - Ruwan Wijewardena with the responsibility to give protection to the protest site in the Galle Face area. Wickremesinghe invited opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and his party to form a non-partisan government, reported news agency ANI. The newly appointed prime minister in a letter urged Premadasa to “join hands and stand united in order to create a stable economy in Sri Lanka”. Rajapaksa called on all lawmakers to unite and work immediately for a solution to the worsening economic crisis, reported news agency PTI. During his address, the president of the island nation said, “We must be mindful of the current situation and unite around a program that can deliver a fair determination to all.” Rajapaksa swore in four cabinet ministers on Saturday in an effort to ensure stability until a full cabinet is formed in the country.

