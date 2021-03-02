Sri Lanka offers to develop new port terminal with India, Japan amid differences
- Caving in to pressure from labour unions, Sri Lanka decided on February 1 to scrap the agreement signed with India and Japan on developing the East Container Terminal (ECT) of Colombo port.
Sri Lanka on Tuesday offered to develop a container terminal of Colombo port with investors from India and Japan, almost a month after it cancelled a tripartite agreement signed in 2019 on developing another facility with the two other countries.
Caving in to pressure from labour unions, Sri Lanka decided on February 1 to scrap the agreement signed with India and Japan on developing the East Container Terminal (ECT) of Colombo port. The unions had opposed a joint venture with Indian and Japanese investors holding a 49% stake.
On Tuesday, a Sri Lankan government spokesperson told the media in Colombo that a meeting of the cabinet on Monday decided to develop the West Container Terminal (WCT) of Colombo port as a public-private limited company with parties nominated by the Indian and Japanese governments.
People familiar with developments in New Delhi and Colombo said on condition of anonymity that no decision has been made as yet by authorities in India and Japan regarding participation in the WCT project. The people also pointed out the agreement on ECT was a tripartite mechanism involving all three governments, whereas the Sri Lankan government’s decision on WCT is aimed at private investors.
Both India and Japan were irked by Sri Lanka’s sudden move to scrap the ECT agreement. India said at the time it expected Sri Lanka to abide by the agreement on the trilateral development and operation of the key terminal, while Japan said it was “regrettable” that Sri Lanka had opted to hand over operations at ECT to a state-run body instead of sticking to the agreement.
The Sri Lankan government spokesperson's announcement on Tuesday said the build, operate and transfer (BOT) plan for WCT was forwarded to the Indian and Japanese missions in Colombo with a request to “nominate investors”.
The spokesperson contended a proposal presented by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) had been “approved by the Indian high commission” while the Japanese side was yet to name an investor.
The spokesperson further contended the Sri Lankan cabinet had approved a proposal to develop WCT on build, operate and transfer basis for 35 years along with APSEZ, its local representative John Keels Holding PLC and Sri Lanka Ports Authority.
However, the people cited above said there was “no question” of the Indian mission approving any investor. “This new decision by Sri Lanka is about creating a public-private partnership for attracting investors, and there is no role for the government,” said a person.
The Japanese side too has been in touch with the Sri Lankan government on the ECT issue and has not made any decision regarding WCT, the people said.
Former ambassador Vishnu Prakash said the Sri Lankan government’s decision was more of a damage control exercise. “WCT is neither as significant nor as economically viable as ECT. The disposition of Sri Lanka is noteworthy in that it swings away from India whenever a key decision has to be made. At a time when India and Japan are trying to reach out, it rankles that the other side is not upfront about what it is doing,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka offers to develop new port terminal with India, Japan amid differences
- Caving in to pressure from labour unions, Sri Lanka decided on February 1 to scrap the agreement signed with India and Japan on developing the East Container Terminal (ECT) of Colombo port.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's ex-finance minister says nation's fiscal situation 'extremely severe'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doctors, teachers, a fortune-teller amongst Myanmar's new wave of detainees
- Some detainees are survivors of prison under the former junta. Some were taken from their homes, hundreds were seized by riot police and soldiers who charged down protests against the coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US rights activist, former Clinton advisor Vernon Jordan dies at 85: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US announces sanctions on Russian officials, businesses for Navalny's poisoning
- The sanctions are the first ordered by President Joe Biden against Russia and will help set the tone for his relations with Putin.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taliban collecting funds openly, Pak govt turning blind eye: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Merck to help make Johnson & Johnson's single-shot Covid-19 vaccine: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka approves new port development with India and Japan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Which countries have most number of fully vaccinated people?
- The number of fully vaccinated people are nowhere near the number of doses administered since most of the countries are using Covid-19 vaccines that require a two-doses regimen.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Multiple sclerosis patient sues Austria over health impact of climate change
- The case being filed next month before the European Court of Human Rights is supported by the environmental group Fridays for Future, which is helping to crowdfund the legal costs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Media watchdog seeks German investigation of Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On the Covid-19 frontline, half of French care home workers don't trust vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China airs video confession of blogger booked for insulting PLA soldiers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lebanese currency hits record low amid country's worsening crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mikhail Gorbachev, last Soviet leader, to mark 90th birthday on Zoom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox