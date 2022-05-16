Sri Lanka out of petrol, economy in a precarious condition: PM Ranil Wickremesinghe
- Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was made the Prime Minister after Mahinda Rajapaksa put in his papers, proposed setting up of a national council of all political parties to find solutions to the ongoing crisis. He also proposed privatising the Sri Lanka airlines.
Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday said the island nation's economy was in a precarious condition and that the cash-strapped nation was currently out of petrol.
"We have run out of petrol... At the moment, we only have petrol stocks for a single day," Wickremesinghe said, adding that his bankrupt country could face more hardships in the coming months.
Wickremesinghe, who was made the Prime Minister last week after Mahinda Rajapaksa put in his papers in the wake of continued protests over the economic situation, proposed setting up of a national council of all political parties to find solutions to the ongoing crisis. He also proposed privatising the Sri Lanka airlines.
Also read | Sri Lanka imposes nine-hour nationwide curfew amid protests
“At present, the Sri Lankan economy is extremely precarious. Although the former government’s budget projected revenue of SLR 2.3 trillion, SLR 1.6 trillion is the realistic projection of this year’s revenue,” the PM said in Colombo.
Stating that there was shortage of 14 essential drugs and inflation was likely to go up in the short term, the PM said, "We have to continue printing monet to pay salaries and for essentials.
He added that two more petrol and diesel shipments were due using Indian credit line.
“In November 2019, our foreign exchange reserves were at $7.5 billion. However, today, it is a challenge for the treasury to find $1 million. The Ministry of finance is finding it difficult to raise $5 million required to import gas,” he added.
(With agency inouts)
-
Swedish takes formal decision to apply for NATO membership
Sweden's Social Democrat minority government on Monday took the formal decision to apply for NATO membership, following in the footsteps of its neighbour Finland in a move that will redraw the geopolitical map of northern Europe. "There is a broad majority in Sweden's parliament for joining NATO," Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said following a debate on security policy in parliament. "The best thing for Sweden and the Swedish population is to join NATO."
-
‘Won’t simply put up with…': Russia’s warning amid NATO’s Nordic expansion
According to an AFP report, Swedish public support for NATO membership has risen to nearly 50 per cent in the aftermath of the Ukraine war. The situation is the same in Finland, with the AFP report revealing that the number of Finns who want to join NATO has climbed to more than three-quarters - almost triple the level before the Ukraine war.
-
China's Uyghur county has highest prison rate in the world
Nearly one in 25 people in a county in the Uyghur heartland of China has been sentenced to prison on terrorism-related charges, in what is the highest known imprisonment rate in the world, an Associated Press review of leaked data shows. A list obtained and partially verified by the AP cites the names of more than 10,000 Uyghurs sent to prison in just Konasheher county alone, one of dozens in southern Xinjiang.
-
China: Shanghai likely to reopen on June 1 with Covid-19 spread curbed
Shanghai will reopen gradually and resume “normal life” from June 1 after stamping out its Covid-19 infections from 15 of its 16 districts, a city official said on Monday, releasing a staggered timetable for lifting the current lockdown over the next two weeks. “Shanghai has planned its epidemic control work for the coming period, dividing it into three stages,” deputy mayor Zong Ming said. “Low social movement” will mark the initial period of opening up.
-
How intentional flooding saved Ukrainian village from Russian occupation
Ukrainian forces opened a dam early in the war in Demydiv, causing the Irpin River to flood the village and thousands of acres around. The move has since been credited with stopping Russian soldiers and tanks from breaking through Ukraine's lines.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics