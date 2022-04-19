Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa acknowledges mistakes amid crisis
- President Gotabaya Rajapaksa made the admission while speaking to 17 new Cabinet ministers he appointed Monday as he and his powerful family seek to resolve a political crisis resulting from the country’s dire economic state.
Sri Lanka’s president acknowledged on Monday that he made mistakes that led to the country’s worst economic crisis in decades and pledged to correct them.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa made the admission while speaking to 17 new Cabinet ministers he appointed Monday as he and his powerful family seek to resolve a political crisis resulting from the country’s dire economic state. “During the last two and a half years we have had vast challenges. The Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the debt burden, and some mistakes on our part,” Rajapaksa said.
“They need to be rectified. We have to correct them and move forward. We need to regain the trust of the people.”
He said the government should have approached the International Monetary Fund early on for help in facing the impending debt crisis and should not have banned chemical fertiliser in an attempt to make Sri Lankan agriculture fully organic. Critics say the ban on imported fertiliser was aimed at conserving the country’s declining foreign exchange holdings and badly hurt farmers.
The government is also blamed for taking out large loans for infrastructure projects which have not brought in any money.
“Today, people are under immense pressure due to this economic crisis. I deeply regret this situation,” Rajapaksa said, adding that the pain, discomfort and anger displayed by people forced to wait in long lines to get essential items at high prices is justified.
The cabinet appointments follow weeks of protests over shortages of fuel and food and demands that Rajapaksa, his politically powerful family and his government resign.
The president and and his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa remain in office, but the embattled leader dropped two of his brothers -eldest sibling Chamal and younger brother Basil, the former finance minister - and a nephew from his cabinet. Mahinda’s eldest son Namal, who ran the sports ministry and had been touted as a future leader, was also dropped.
Many senior politicians and those facing corruption allegations were excluded from the new cabinet in line with calls for a younger administration.
Moody’s cuts rating
Sri Lanka is barrelling toward a “series of defaults” as it stops paying its foreign debts, Moody’s Investors Service warned in a downgrade of the country’s credit rating.
The first default could come quite soon. The island nation was meant to pay about $78 million in interest to its bondholders on Monday -- until, of course, the government said last week it would halt foreign debt service to preserve cash for food and fuel imports. That has led rating companies to slash Sri Lanka further into junk, with Moody’s on Monday lowering its score to Ca from Caa2.
-
Ukraine-Russia war: Lviv sees 1st deaths, Mariupol holds out
Ukraine said a Russian missile attack killed seven people in Lviv on Monday, the first civilian victims in the western city, and the commander of Ukrainian forces holding out in the devastated port city of Mariupol appealed to the pope for help. Mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadoviy, said the youngest victim among the dead was aged 30.
-
Police say 269 bodies recovered in Ukraine's war-torn Irpin
Ukrainian investigators have examined 269 dead bodies in Irpin, near Kyiv, since the town was taken back from Russian forces in late March, a police official said on Monday, as workers dug fresh graves on its outskirts. The town, which had a pre-war population of about 62,000, was one of the main hotspots of fighting with Russian troops before they pulled back from Ukraine's northern regions to intensify their offensive in the east.
-
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari set to become Pakistan’s new foreign minister
Pakistan People's Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to be named foreign minister in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's coalition government with Hina Rabbani Khar as his deputy, people familiar with developments said on Monday. The appointments are part of the complicated negotiations between Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party and the PPP for sharing of key portfolios.
-
Why is Pakistan cutting power to households, industry?
As Pakistan struggles to procure fuel from the spot market, the country is cutting electricity to households and industry. A report by news agency Bloomberg suggests that Pakistan isn't able to spend more on additional shipments after its energy costs more than doubled in nine months ending February from a year earlier. Pakistan's long-term LNG suppliers cancelled several shipments scheduled for delivery over the last few months, further tightening supplies. (With inputs from ANI, Bloomberg)
-
Omicron more likely to cause upper airway infections among children: Study
Omicron is more likely than other coronavirus variants to cause upper airway infection among children, putting them at risk of heart attack and other severe complications, according to a study. The researchers from the University of Colorado, Northwestern University, and Stony Brook University in the US analysed data from the National Covid Cohort Collaborative pertaining to 18,849 children under age 19 who were hospitalised with Covid-19.
