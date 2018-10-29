Sri Lankan minister Arjuna Ranatunga arrested over fatal shooting

Police arrested Sri Lanka’s petroleum minister Arjuna Ranatunga Monday, a day after a man was killed when bodyguards opened fire to rescue him from a group loyal to the country’s president, officials said.

Ranatunga, captain of Sri Lanka’s 1996 cricket World Cup winning side and an ally of ousted prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, was taken in after trade unions accused him of ordering the shooting, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said.

Sunday’s shooting was the first since President Maithripala Sirisena sacked Wickremesinghe, plunging the country into a constitutional crisis.

