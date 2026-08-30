‘Standing firm’: Ex-Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro shares photos from US prison after ‘biggest oil deal’

Former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro posted photographs on social media from the New York prison on Sunday, saying that he was "standing firm". In the two photographs, Nicolas Maduro is wearing a grey tracksuit and making peace signs with his hands. (X/ Nicolas Maduro) Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were seized in Caracas during a US military operation in January. They are being detained in a jail in Brooklyn, New York, on drug trafficking and firearms possession charges. The couple have denied the charges. "I am sending these photos as a small gift to all my grandchildren, to the boys and girls, and to all the good people who love us," he wrote on X.

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"I want you to know that we are standing firm, with our hearts full of your love," he added. More about the photos In the two photographs, Nicolas Maduro is wearing a grey tracksuit and making peace signs with his hands. He appears to have lost considerable weight since his capture. Although the photographs emerged on Sunday, the camera data indicates they were taken on June 25, a day after twin deadly earthquakes killed more than 6,500 people and caused widespread destruction in northern Venezuela. "We will remain strong, calm and confident: God is with us. God will provide. Venezuela will rise again," Maduro concluded.