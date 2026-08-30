‘Standing firm’: Ex-Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro shares photos from US prison after ‘biggest oil deal’
The photos surfaced two days after Maduro's successor, Delcy Rodriguez, announced a "historic" oil agreement allowing the US to operate oil fields in Venezuela.
Former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro posted photographs on social media from the New York prison on Sunday, saying that he was "standing firm".
Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were seized in Caracas during a US military operation in January. They are being detained in a jail in Brooklyn, New York, on drug trafficking and firearms possession charges. The couple have denied the charges.
"I am sending these photos as a small gift to all my grandchildren, to the boys and girls, and to all the good people who love us," he wrote on X.
Deep Dive
"I want you to know that we are standing firm, with our hearts full of your love," he added.
More about the photos
In the two photographs, Nicolas Maduro is wearing a grey tracksuit and making peace signs with his hands. He appears to have lost considerable weight since his capture.
Although the photographs emerged on Sunday, the camera data indicates they were taken on June 25, a day after twin deadly earthquakes killed more than 6,500 people and caused widespread destruction in northern Venezuela.
"We will remain strong, calm and confident: God is with us. God will provide. Venezuela will rise again," Maduro concluded.
The timing
The photos surfaced two days after his successor, interim President Delcy Rodriguez, announced a "historic" oil agreement allowing the United States to operate oil fields in Venezuela
Rodriguez is governing under intense pressure from Washington and says she has "chosen the path of diplomacy" with the United States because she wants Venezuela to become an “energy powerhouse.”
Maduro does not have access to newspapers or the internet in prison, but he is allowed to speak by telephone with his family and lawyers for approximately 300 minutes a month, with a maximum of 15 minutes per call, according to a source quoted by AFP.
His son, Nicolas Maduro Guerra, says he is in good shape and spends his time studying the Bible.
Maduro and his wife's trial in the United States will begin on June 1, 2027, a federal court in New York announced in late July.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivam Pratap Singh
Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print.Read More