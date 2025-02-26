Menu Explore
Starbucks to cut these drinks from its menu by March 4. Here's why | Check details

ByHT News Desk
Feb 26, 2025 09:59 AM IST

Starbucks plans to simplify its menu by cutting less popular drinks starting March 4 to focus on fewer, more popular items. 

Starbucks, a popular coffee chain, is making amends to its iconic menu but cutting down a few less popular drinks, starting next week on March 4. The drinks which will be slashed from the menu include several Frappuccino blended beverages, the Royal English Breakfast Latte and the White Hot Chocolate.

Starbucks said that the items it is slashing from its menu are not commonly purchased and can be complex to make. (Getty Images via AFP)
Starbucks said that the items it is slashing from its menu are not commonly purchased and can be complex to make. (Getty Images via AFP)

Starbucks said these items are not commonly purchased and can be complex to make or they resemble other drinks on their menu. With this change, the coffee chain now plans to shift its focus to a more concise and simplified menu.

“We’re simplifying our menu to focus on fewer, more popular items, executed with excellence,” Starbucks said, adding that the move will not only help reduce wait times but also make way for innovation. It will also improve quality and consistency, the coffee chain said.

Additional menu cuts

Starbucks said the cuts it is introducing to its menu will continue through the upcoming months as additional beverages and foods will exit the menu. As a result, the menu items will be reduced by 30% in the United States by the end of 2025 fiscal year.

However, the coffee chain is not only cutting its menu, but is also introducing fresh items by bringing back the Lavender beverages and adding a new Iced Cherry Chai and Jalapeño Chicken Pocket to their spring menu.

Which drinks will leave the menu:

According to a list shared by Starbucks to news agency Associated Press (AP), the drinks that will leave Starbucks menu on March 4 include:

1. Iced Matcha Lemonade

2. Espresso Frappuccino

3. Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino

4. Java Chip Frappuccino

5. White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

6. Chai Crème Frappuccino

7. Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino

8. Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino

9. Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino

10. White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino

11. White Hot Chocolate

12. Royal English Breakfast Latte

13. Honey Almondmilk Flat White

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
