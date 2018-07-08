Student choir from Shillong wins at international music festival in UK

A student choir from Shillong and two bhangra groups from the UK and Punjab drew much applause as they were adjudged winners at a major international music festival in Wales.

Hundreds of singers and performers from various music and dance traditions across the world regaled people at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, which ran from July 3 to 8.

The Aroha Junior Choir won the top marks (91) in the International A Capella Group category at Friday’s event, scoring over rivals from Wales, the US, England and Canada. They performed Disney Fly Medley by Jamey Ray and One Day I’ll Fly Away’ by Randy Crawford, said a delighted Pauline Warjri, who founded the choir and conducted their performance at the festival.

The choir has students from various schools, communities and churches in Shillong, with a repertoire ranging from sacred, classical music, the folk music of India and of diverse nationalities, regions and cultures, secular works, to contemporary popular and jazz songs.

Gabhru Punjab De (UK) and Real Folk Cultural International Academy (Ludhiana) won the first and second spots in the Choreographed/Stylized Folk Dance Group category.

Gabhru Punjab De performs at various events in the UK and also holds workshops, while the Real Folk Cultural International Academy, established in 2009, performs and teaches various forms of Punjabi folk culture in schools and universities.