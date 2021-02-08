Study finds UK Covid-19 variant may become dominant in US by March 2021
The mutated coronavirus variant, which was originally discovered in the United Kingdom and is found to be more contagious, is rapidly spreading across the United States and may become the dominant strain in many states as soon as by March, a new study suggests.
A not yet peer-reviewed preprint report, posted on the MedRxiv server on Sunday, comes from a collaboration of over 50 scientists from leading US universities and research centers and provides data to support a forecast made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January that showed the variant becoming dominant in the US by late March.
"Because of the sudden and rapid rise of the B117 [UK] variant across the world, we sought to understand the prevalence and growth dynamics of this variant in the US, from early emergence to rapid onward transmission. ... These findings show that B117 will likely become the dominant variant in many US states by March 2021, leading to further surges of Covid-19 in the country, unless urgent mitigation efforts are immediately implemented," the study read.
The report further suggested that the UK variant was imported into the United States multiple times in November 2020.
"We found that the earliest timing of introductions into the US ...the likely start of sustained local transmission in California of November 27, 2020. ... We found that the other US clades had median [the most recent common ancestor] TMRCAs in December 2020 and January 2021, suggesting repeated introductions of B.1.1.7 into the US from international locations from November, 2020 through the present time," the report read.
UK public health officials in December announced the emergence of the new coronavirus strain that is believed to be up to 70 per cent more transmissible. The new strain was first discovered in southeast England in September and subsequently spread rapidly throughout the United Kingdom and continental Europe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preliminary report into Sriwijaya Air crash expected on February 10
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PLA shore up weaponry, stock up food at India border as Xi asks it to be ‘combat ready’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study finds UK Covid-19 variant may become dominant in US by March 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia demands Myanmar release detained Australian
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vietnam culls 100,000 poultry as bird flu outbreaks spread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China set to unload some stranded Australian coal despite ban
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of MP asking minister if Canada dialled India for vaccines goes viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm protests: Indo-Canadians get ‘threat calls’ for supporting India’s stance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: What's at stake for Israel's Netanyahu as corruption trial resumes?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia says journalist arrested in China after months-long detention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Immigrants, activists worry Biden won't end Trump barriers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump impeachment trial to open with sense of urgency, speed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia assures citizens over efficacy of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US moves to rejoin UN rights council, reversing Trump anew
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan: Opposition will demand fresh elections in long march, says PDM chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox