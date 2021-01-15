IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Study suggests minorities should be designated vulnerable to Covid-19
In addition to including ethnic minority communities in the extremely vulnerable category, the study recommends that authorities work with these groups to develop Covid-19 prevention programmes.(AP)
In addition to including ethnic minority communities in the extremely vulnerable category, the study recommends that authorities work with these groups to develop Covid-19 prevention programmes.(AP)
world news

Study suggests minorities should be designated vulnerable to Covid-19

They say “systemic racism” is the fundamental cause of higher coronavirus mortality among ethnic minority communities.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:31 PM IST

Researchers writing in a British medical journal are recommending that ethnic minorities should be considered “extremely vulnerable” to Covid-19, a distinction that could give groups hard-hit by the pandemic earlier access to potentially life-saving vaccines.

This suggestion is one of six made by the authors of an analysis published Friday in The BMJ. They say “systemic racism” is the fundamental cause of higher coronavirus mortality among ethnic minority communities.

People from these communities were twice as likely to die from Covid-19 than the UK's white majority population during the first wave of the pandemic, according to researchers from St George's, University of London, Harvard University, the University of Manchester and Imperial College London.

“Based on these things, I think it is absolutely clinically, and from a public health point of view, justified to prioritise people to mitigate their risk of mortality from Covid,” Dr Mohammad Razai, one of the report's authors, told The Associated Press. “When you place them in the extremely vulnerable category everything else will follow from that...including vaccination.”

People from Black and South Asian backgrounds were more likely than white British people to live in deprived areas. This combined with increased levels of chronic disease and a greater preponderance of people in high-risk jobs who were unable to work from home led to higher rates of infection, hospitalisation and admission to intensive care units, the study found.

In addition to including ethnic minority communities in the extremely vulnerable category, the study recommends that authorities work with these groups to develop Covid-19 prevention programmes, prepare legally binding plans to decrease occupational exposure, and accelerate prevention programmes targeting diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes that disproportionately affect minority communities and are linked to more severe illness from Covid-19.

The findings come as countries around the world ramp up mass vaccination programmes, touching off lobbying by individuals and interest groups who want preferential access to the shots. So far, most countries have given priority to older people, who account for the vast majority of Covid-19 deaths, and the healthcare workers battling the pandemic.

In Britain, the government has set a goal of delivering a first dose of vaccine to everyone over 70, as well as frontline healthcare workers, nursing home residents and anyone whose health makes them especially vulnerable to the virus, by the middle of February.

But as syringes are being plunged into arms at hundreds of doctors' offices, pharmacies, hospitals and mass vaccination sites and hospitals, the jockeying continues. Teachers, police officers and prison officers are among those arguing that they should be moved up the priority list because their public-facing jobs put them at greater risk.

The authors of the BMJ study say the data clearly show that public health officials should give special consideration to members of ethnic minority communities.

“We must prioritise people who are extremely vulnerable," Razai said. “And if people over 80, over 70 are more prone to getting (Covid) and they are in that extremely vulnerable category, so should people from ethnic minority communities based on the risk assessment.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus vaccine minorities
app
Close
e-paper
Biden throughout the 2020 campaign lashed at President Donald Trump, saying he eroded public trust in government. Biden pledged his team will abide by “the highest ethical standards.”(AP)
Biden throughout the 2020 campaign lashed at President Donald Trump, saying he eroded public trust in government. Biden pledged his team will abide by “the highest ethical standards.”(AP)
world news

Joe Biden picks familiar faces for top roles at FEMA, CIA

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Biden also is tapping former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler to help lead the Covid-19 vaccine drive. Kessler has been advising Biden as a co-chair of his advisory board on the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A member of the medical team holds up a sticker reading "I've had my COVID vaccination" at the NHS vaccination centre in Robertson House in Stevenage, north of London on January 14. (AFP)
A member of the medical team holds up a sticker reading "I've had my COVID vaccination" at the NHS vaccination centre in Robertson House in Stevenage, north of London on January 14. (AFP)
world news

Alarm in UK over fake news prompting non-whites to reject Covid vaccination

By Prasun Sonwalkar , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The government has launched an information campaign in over 600 publications, including those that have high proportions of ethnic minority readerships, translating core messages in various languages to allay concerns over the safety of the vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
About 100 people have been arrested under the security legislation so far, with some activists saying their phones have been checked or confiscated by authorities.(AFP)
About 100 people have been arrested under the security legislation so far, with some activists saying their phones have been checked or confiscated by authorities.(AFP)
world news

Communications surveillance can come under security law: Hong Kong official

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:22 PM IST
Beijing imposed the national security law on its freest city in June, punishing what it broadly defines as secession, sedition, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in jail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shuttered shops are seen along deserted streets in the City of London on January 15, 2021, during the third coronavirus lockdown. - Britain's economy slumped 2.6 percent in November on coronavirus restrictions, official data showed January 15, 2021, stoking fears that the current virus lockdown could spark a double-dip recession. (AFP)
Shuttered shops are seen along deserted streets in the City of London on January 15, 2021, during the third coronavirus lockdown. - Britain's economy slumped 2.6 percent in November on coronavirus restrictions, official data showed January 15, 2021, stoking fears that the current virus lockdown could spark a double-dip recession. (AFP)
world news

UK imposes travel restrictions amid worries of new variant

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:14 PM IST
The announcement comes just a few weeks after many countries banned travel from the UK following the discovery of another variant of the virus that is more contagious than earlier varieties and has been blamed for a sharp rise in infections and deaths related to Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescuers search for survivors at the ruin of a local government building collapsed during an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia.(AP)
Rescuers search for survivors at the ruin of a local government building collapsed during an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia.(AP)
world news

Indonesia quake kills 35, injures hundreds: What we know so far

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:57 PM IST
The island was hit by a huge quake and tsunami two and a half years ago that killed thousands of people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain will ban arrivals from South American countries and Portugal because of concerns over a new Brazilian variant of the coronavirus.(REUTERS)
Britain will ban arrivals from South American countries and Portugal because of concerns over a new Brazilian variant of the coronavirus.(REUTERS)
world news

Travel ban over Brazil's Covid variant precautionary, says UK transport minister

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:48 PM IST
The Brazilian variant shares some characteristics with those found in Britain and South Africa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, rides a bus in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP)
A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, rides a bus in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP)
world news

Russia to reopen schools as Covid-19 case tally passes 3.5 million

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Russia, which has the world's fourth-highest number of Covid-19 cases, plans to begin mass vaccinations next week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Teachers and other "essential workers" are supposed to be among those next in line as distribution widens, but who qualifies as an essential worker varies by state.
Teachers and other "essential workers" are supposed to be among those next in line as distribution widens, but who qualifies as an essential worker varies by state.
world news

Some big US pharmacies will not check ID before administering Covid vaccines

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:30 PM IST
U.S. retailers face a choice of strictly enforcing state eligibility rules with on-site identity checks, or rely on an honor system that could allow people to ignore those guidelines but also get more people inoculated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People receive injections of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines inside a former nightclub that has been turned into a NHS vaccine centre, in Batchwood Hall, in St Albans, Britain January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs(REUTERS)
People receive injections of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines inside a former nightclub that has been turned into a NHS vaccine centre, in Batchwood Hall, in St Albans, Britain January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs(REUTERS)
world news

International Covid-19 vaccine poll shows higher mistrust of Russia, China shots

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:29 PM IST
In Britain, 73% of people said they would get vaccinated, while in Denmark the number was 70%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. National Guard members stand near the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington. (Reuters file photo)
U.S. National Guard members stand near the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington. (Reuters file photo)
world news

US rioters sought to 'capture and assassinate' lawmakers at Capitol: Prosecutors

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:24 PM IST
The filing, submitted by Justice Department lawyers late Thursday, sought the detention of Jacob Chansley of Arizona, the QAnon conspiracy theorist pictured in the riot dressed as a horned shaman at the desk of Vice President Mike Pence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The AstraZeneca vaccine could facilitate a rapid ramp-up of vaccinations because it’s easier to transport and store than the Pfizer-BioNTech shot(REUTERS)
The AstraZeneca vaccine could facilitate a rapid ramp-up of vaccinations because it’s easier to transport and store than the Pfizer-BioNTech shot(REUTERS)
world news

Nepal approves AstraZeneca Covid vaccine for emergency use

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:23 PM IST
Nepal has reported 266,816 cases and 1,948 deaths from Covid-19 so far, according to official data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan is set to begin its vaccination process about two months later than the U.S., because of its requirement for extra trials conducted on Japanese people.
Japan is set to begin its vaccination process about two months later than the U.S., because of its requirement for extra trials conducted on Japanese people.
world news

Covid-19: Japan seeks mid-February Pfizer vaccine approval, says health minister

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:05 PM IST
The comments from Norihisa Tamura came after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated this week that the government was preparing to start the inoculation program in late February, and added that local governments were readying vaccination centers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this aerial photo, vehicles drive across the Wuhan Changjiang Bridge in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. A global team of researchers arrived on Thursday in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic was first detected to investigate its origins amid uncertainty about whether Beijing might try to prevent embarrassing discoveries. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil)(AP)
In this aerial photo, vehicles drive across the Wuhan Changjiang Bridge in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. A global team of researchers arrived on Thursday in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic was first detected to investigate its origins amid uncertainty about whether Beijing might try to prevent embarrassing discoveries. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil)(AP)
world news

China builds new quarantine center as coronavirus cases rise

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:56 PM IST
The spike in northern China comes as World Health Organization experts prepare to collect data on the origin of the pandemic after arriving Thursday in Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iran President Hassan Rouhani.(AP)
Iran President Hassan Rouhani.(AP)
world news

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard holds ballistic missile drill amid tensions

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:38 PM IST
In the first phase of the drill Friday morning, the Guard’s aerospace division launched several surface-to-surface ballistic missiles against simulated enemy bases, state TV reported. It said the drill included Zolfaghar and Dezful solid-fuel ballistic missiles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker wearing protective equipment monitors patients after they received the coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination facility in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. A city in northern China is building a 3,000-unit quarantine facility to deal with an anticipated overflow of patients as COVID-19 cases rise ahead of the Lunar New Year travel rush. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(AP)
A medical worker wearing protective equipment monitors patients after they received the coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination facility in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. A city in northern China is building a 3,000-unit quarantine facility to deal with an anticipated overflow of patients as COVID-19 cases rise ahead of the Lunar New Year travel rush. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(AP)
world news

China's monetary policy to support 2021 economic recovery

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:34 PM IST
Backed by tough coronavirus containment measures and emergency relief for businesses, the world's second-largest economy has largely recovered to pre-pandemic levels, but a resurgence of infections worldwide and in parts of China is keeping policymakers cautious.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP