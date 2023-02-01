Home / World News / Subway’s co-founder donates half of the sandwich giant to charity

Subway’s co-founder donates half of the sandwich giant to charity

world news
Published on Feb 01, 2023 06:37 PM IST

The donation could be worth as much as $5 billion and has been made to the Peter and Lucia Buck Foundation (PCLB).

The donation could be worth as much as $5 billion. (Twitter)
The donation could be worth as much as $5 billion. (Twitter)
ByShobhit Gupta

The late Subway co-founder Peter Buck has donated his 50 per cent of the popular sandwich chain to his charitable foundation, Forbes magazine said citing a statement from the group.

Read here: Worst UK strikes in a decade as teachers, train drivers protest over new law

The donation could be worth as much as $5 billion and has been made to the Peter and Lucia Buck Foundation (PCLB), a charitable foundation setup by Buck and his wife in 1999.

"This gift will allow the foundation to greatly expand its philanthropic endeavors and impact many more lives, especially our work to create educational opportunities for all students, work Dr Buck cared so deeply about," PCLB executive director Carrie Schindele said.

Read here: NATO chief stresses importance of Indo-Pacific partners amid security tensions

The Buck family has given at least $580 million in past donations, the report added.

The announcement came after a report saying Subway could be sold for over $10 billion.

Under the terms of Buck's will his sons - Christopher and William - with PCLB chief financial officer Ben Benoit - have been made executors of his estate, the report added.

Peter Buck, a nuclear physicist, co-founded the sandwich chain with Fred DeLuca around six decades ago. DeLuca died in 2015 and Buck in 2021.

Read here: Nikki Haley planning February 15 launch for 2024 White House bid

After Buck died Forbes estimated his net worth at $1.7 billion.

The Buck Foundation supports a variety of causes, including education, journalism, medicine and land conservation. The family is also one of the largest landowners in Maine, with more than 1.3 million acres of timberland held through the Tall Timbers Trust.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
subway
subway
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out