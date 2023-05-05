Home / World News / UN rights council to hold key session on Sudan crisis on May 11

UN rights council to hold key session on Sudan crisis on May 11

AFP |
May 05, 2023 11:50 PM IST

Sudan crisis: The gathering "to address the human rights impact of the ongoing conflict" will take place in Geneva.

The UN Human Rights Council on Friday said it would hold a special session on conflict-torn Sudan on May 11.

Smoke rises over the city as army and paramilitaries clash in power struggle, in Khartoum, Sudan,(Reuters)
The gathering "to address the human rights impact of the ongoing conflict" will take place in Geneva following a request submitted Friday by Britain, Germany, Norway and the United States, which 52 countries have so far supported, the council said.

sudan united nations
