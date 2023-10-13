News / World News / Suicide blast at mosque kills 7 in northern Afghanistan

Suicide blast at mosque kills 7 in northern Afghanistan

Reuters |
Oct 13, 2023 08:50 PM IST

Seven people were killed during prayer and another 15 suffered injuries in the attack in the city of Pul e Khumri in Baghlan.

A suicide bombing ripped through a Shi'ite mosque in northern Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least seven worshippers, a government official said.

The incident occurred in the Pol-e-Khomri - the provincial capital of Baghlan.(Rep image)
"A blast has taken place at a Shi'ite mosque," the official, Mawlawi Hashimi, told Reuters in Baghlan province where the incident took place.

Seven people were killed during prayer and another 15 suffered injuries in the attack in the city of Pul e Khumri in Baghlan, he said, adding that all the casualties were Shi'ites.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration has faced an insurgency by Islamic State militants, who have claimed a series of deadly attacks on civilians, foreigners and Taliban security forces in recent months.

Sunni Islamist militants consider Shi'ites to be heretics.

Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 13, 2023
