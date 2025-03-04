Suicide bombers detonate explosives at Pakistan army facility, 9 killed

At least 9 people were killed while over 25 have been injured after two suicide bombers detonated explosives at a military facility in Pakistan's Bannu. The military did not immediately confirm any casualties, but Bannu District Hospital said at least nine people were dead.(AFP/Representational image)

After the bombing, some attackers breached the compound’s perimeter and were repelled in violence.

Plumes of grey smoke rose into the air and there were gunshots after the explosions, said police officer Zahid Khan.

“After a breach in the wall, five to six more attackers attempted to enter the cantonment but were eliminated. Operations in the area are still ongoing,” the army said in a statement.

Pakistani Taliban affiliated group claims responsibility

Jaish Al-Fursan, a group affiliated with the Pakistani Taliban militant group claimed responsibility for the attack in Bannu.

The attack took place at a sprawling military area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. This is the region where militant groups like the Pakistani Taliban are active.

The blast was carried out during the holy month of Ramadan during the evening prayer time when most of the people would have been breaking their fast.

Last November, a suicide car bomb killed 12 troops and wounded several others at a security post.

In July, a suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden vehicle and other militants opened fire near the outer wall of the military facility.