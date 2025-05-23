Sun in 8k: Scientists reveal the most detailed view of our star yet

The Sun and its surface are now available in 8k resolution thanks to the Vacuum Tower Telescope (VTT) installed at the Observatorio del Teide in Tenerife. Developed by the Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics Potsdam (AIP), this solar observation tool has provided a significant leap in the technology used to study and capture the surface level activity of the Sun by allowing us to capture not only a large field of view but also substantially higher resolution images that can be used by scientists to study the Sun’s surface better. You can now see the sun and its surface in 8k resolution. (UnSplash)

Traditional solar telescopes have often had to pick a battle between either providing highly pixelated images or maintaining a large field of view. The VTT, however, allows scientists to combine the best of both aspects owing to its unique ability to maintain spatial resolution during wide angle shots. 100 shot-exposure images can be shot at 25 frames per second in an 8,000 by 6,000 pixels resolution which can later be restored to recreate the image in 8k. The enhanced spatial resolution down to 100 km on the surface allows scientists to overlook distortions caused by the Earth’s turbulent atmosphere during observation.

The capacities this groundbreaking opportunity unveils are vast. Capturing the fine details of the Sun’s surface allows scientists to better study flares and sunspots which arise as a result of magnetic fields and plasma motions. Tracking these features is a key part of shielding satellites, communication and power grids on Earth from the changes these eruptive events bring to space weather. Solar dynamics can now be better comprehended thanks to the VTT’s ability to observe large-scale features that are approximately 200,000 km across.

The smallest magnetic signatures can be identified as bright structures in the photosphere and chromosphere layers by applying specialized filters. “In order to better understand solar activity, it is crucial not only to analyze the fundamental processes of the fine structure and the long-term development of global activity with various instruments, but also to investigate the temporal evolution of the magnetic field in active regions,” says Rolf Schlichenmaier, scientist at the Kiepenheuer Institute for Solar Physics (KIS).

The VTT is also well-equipped with various other advanced instruments such as the HELioseismic Large Region Interferometric Device (HELLRIDE), the Laser Absolute Reference Spectrograph (LARS), and the Fast Multi-line Universal Spectrograph (FaMuLUS) which allow scientists to study solar activity more comprehensively.

The telescope is living proof of how existing instruments can be attached to cutting-edge technology in order to increase the research output they provide. Carsten Denker, head of the Solar Physics Section at AIP, says, “The results obtained show how, together with our partners, we are teaching an old telescope new tricks.”

A study published in the journal Solar Physics provides more details about this innovative technology and its scientific applications.

By Stuti Gupta