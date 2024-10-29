Sunita Williams's special message from space: ‘Diwali from 260 miles…’ | Video

Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who has been stuck in space for the last five months, shared Diwali wishes for those celebrating the festival across the United States and around the world from the International Space Station. (ISS) NASA astronauts Barry Butch Wilmore and Sunita Suni Williams have been at the International Space Station since June.(AFP)

In a special video message from the ISS, Williams reflected on the remarkable experience of witnessing Diwali from 260 miles above Earth. She recalled her father’s dedication to preserving their cultural heritage by teaching her family about Diwali and other Indian festivities.

“Greetings from the ISS,” Sunita Williams warmly said. "I want to extend my heartfelt wishes for a joyous Diwali to everyone celebrating today at the White House and across the globe."

Unprecedented: Sunita Williams' Diwali from space

The Indian-origin astronaut emphasised this year's unprecedented chance to celebrate the festival from space, highlighting her father’s commitment to instilling cultural values within their family.

Williams further explained that Diwali embodies hope and renewal, affirming that it is a time of joy when goodness triumphs in the world and expressed her gratitude to US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their involvement in the Diwali celebrations.

"Diwali is a celebration of joy as goodness prevails… Thank you to the President and Vice President for celebrating this special occasion with our community today and recognizing our many contributions," she can be heard saying in the video.

Sunita Williams stuck in space since June

Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore have been stranded at the International Space Station (ISS) since June this year after safety concerns grounded their Boeing spacecraft. However, despite Space X's Crew-9 rescue mission launch, neither astronaut is expected to come back to Earth before February of next year.

NASA astronaut and now the ISS Commander Sunita Williams, faced some unusual health risks during her extended stay at the space station making her time exceptionally harder.