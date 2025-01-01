Sussex Squad blasted over ‘fake’ AI-generated Christmas card of Harry and Meghan's kids: ‘Pathetic’

An AI-generated Christmas card of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children – Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three – has gone viral on social media, with the Sussex Squad being slammed. The digital creation appeared to be posted by a royal fan on X. Sussex Squad blasted over ‘fake’ AI-generated Christmas card of Harry and Meghan's kids (Pic courtesy: Archewell Foundation)

The digital card features festive branches surrounding edited versions of Lilibet and Archie. The two children are seen standing beside each other in a forged black and white photo.

“Merry Christmas & Happy New Year,” the card reads. It is signed off “from Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet.”

‘Pathetic fakery’

Netizens quickly pointed out that the photo seemed to make use of older public photos of the children, which were then edited to look like a new portrait. Many pointed out that the card was fake.

“That is NOT Archie! That’s AI,” one user wrote in the comment section of the above post. “Sussexsquad fakery,” another user commented, while one said, “Pathetic fakery”. One commented, “Completely fake.”

“Very AI looking - creepy too,” one user commented, while another said, “I think this is a royally teachable moment to remind everyone not to believe everything you see on social media, especially if it is confirmation bias.” “A complete fabrication! 100% AI. And to think some people will believe this is real,” one user wrote. Another said, “Something is hinky here. Looks like the eyes aren’t the same size?” One user wrote, “This is an AI picture and you based Lilli Diana basically on Lady Kitty Spencer childhood pics. I'm laughing at the fact derangers really believed this is a picture of the kids.”

Harry and Meghan released their actual Christmas card earlier this month, which featured a rare photo of the children. The card featured six pictures, including one that showed Archie and Lilibet with their backs to the camera while they ran towards their parents.