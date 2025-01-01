Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sussex Squad blasted over ‘fake’ AI-generated Christmas card of Harry and Meghan's kids: ‘Pathetic’

BySumanti Sen
Jan 01, 2025 01:27 PM IST

The digital creation features festive branches surrounding edited versions of Lilibet and Archie.

An AI-generated Christmas card of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children – Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three – has gone viral on social media, with the Sussex Squad being slammed. The digital creation appeared to be posted by a royal fan on X.

Sussex Squad blasted over ‘fake’ AI-generated Christmas card of Harry and Meghan's kids (Pic courtesy: Archewell Foundation)
Sussex Squad blasted over ‘fake’ AI-generated Christmas card of Harry and Meghan's kids (Pic courtesy: Archewell Foundation)

The digital card features festive branches surrounding edited versions of Lilibet and Archie. The two children are seen standing beside each other in a forged black and white photo.

“Merry Christmas & Happy New Year,” the card reads. It is signed off “from Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet.”

‘Pathetic fakery’

Netizens quickly pointed out that the photo seemed to make use of older public photos of the children, which were then edited to look like a new portrait. Many pointed out that the card was fake.

“That is NOT Archie! That’s AI,” one user wrote in the comment section of the above post. “Sussexsquad fakery,” another user commented, while one said, “Pathetic fakery”. One commented, “Completely fake.”

“Very AI looking - creepy too,” one user commented, while another said, “I think this is a royally teachable moment to remind everyone not to believe everything you see on social media, especially if it is confirmation bias.” “A complete fabrication! 100% AI. And to think some people will believe this is real,” one user wrote. Another said, “Something is hinky here. Looks like the eyes aren’t the same size?” One user wrote, “This is an AI picture and you based Lilli Diana basically on Lady Kitty Spencer childhood pics. I'm laughing at the fact derangers really believed this is a picture of the kids.”

Harry and Meghan released their actual Christmas card earlier this month, which featured a rare photo of the children. The card featured six pictures, including one that showed Archie and Lilibet with their backs to the camera while they ran towards their parents.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On