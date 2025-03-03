Menu Explore
SUV rams into carnival crowd in Germany's Mannheim; 1 killed, several injured

ByHT News Desk
Mar 03, 2025 07:23 PM IST

A car ploughed into a crowd in Germany's Mannheim city on Monday, leaving one person dead and several severely injured.

Emergency services and police stand at Paradeplatz in Mannheim, Germany, after a serious incident on Monday.(AP)
Emergency services and police stand at Paradeplatz in Mannheim, Germany, after a serious incident on Monday.(AP)

An official, without giving further details, said that a major police operation was underway in Mannheim following the incident. One person has been arrested, a police official said.

"We can now confirm that a car was driven into a pedestrian zone and that one person was killed," said police spokesman Stefan Wilhelm, adding that several people were injured.

The incident occurred as thousands gathered across the country to celebrate the carnival season, with parades taking place in cities like Mannheim and other parts of the Rhineland.

According to eyewitnesses, a black SUV drove at high speed into people, travelling from the centrally located Paradeplatz square towards the city's landmark water tower, the Mannheim24 news website reported.

The incident occurred when several people took a long weekend off to celebrate carnival, including Rose Monday and many cities held parades. Mannheim’s street parade already took place, on Sunday.

Police would not disclose what prompted the large law enforcement presence in the city centre but a spokesperson said the incident had been reported as “a life-threatening deployment situation.”

Police with heavy weapons cordoned off the area and police helicopters were seen in the air, AFP reported.

Authorities have asked the public to stay away from the downtown area in Mannheim and keep inside their homes. Other details were not immediately available.

Mannheim, population 326,000, lies about 85 kilometers (52 miles) south of Frankfurt.

(This is a developing story)

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
