Sweden, North Korea talks conclude; peaceful end to nuclear standoff discussed

Sweden said it has underlined the need for North Korea to dismantle its nuclear arms and missiles programme.

world Updated: Mar 17, 2018 22:16 IST
North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong Ho leaves the Swedish government building Rosenbad in Stockholm, Sweden, on March 16. (Reuters Photo)

North Korea’s foreign minister and his Swedish counterpart concluded on Saturday three days of discussions focused on reaching a peaceful solution to the nuclear standoff on the Korean peninsula.

“The foreign ministers discussed opportunities and challenges for continued diplomatic efforts to reach a peaceful solution to the conflict as well as bilateral relations,” the Swedish foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Sweden underlined the need for North Korea to dismantle its nuclear arms and missiles programme in line with several Security Council resolutions.”

North Korea’s Ri Yong Ho arrived in Stockholm on Thursday for talks with his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstrom amid a flurry of diplomatic activity concerning the reclusive country and its nuclear ambitions.

