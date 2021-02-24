Sweden to ease Covid-19 rules for vaccinated care home residents
Sweden will ease restrictions on elderly residents of care homes who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, the country's top epidemiologist said on Wednesday, at the same time as rules for the rest of the country are tightened.
Sweden has seen a rise in cases in the last couple of weeks, raising fears of a third wave of infections and leading the Public Health Agency to warn it would introduce tougher controls to halt the spread of the pandemic.
Tighter restrictions are expected to be announced on Wednesday.
At the same time, more than 80% of residents of care homes for the elderly have received their first vaccination against COVID-19 and 64% have completed a course of two shots, according to daily Dagens Nyheter.
"We have discussed how those who have been fully vaccinated can live, and we think it can be a little different from the very restrictive way they have been doing up to now," Chief Epidemiologist Anders Tegnell told the newspaper.
Lighter rules for elderly care home patients who have had both shots will be announced on Thursday, Dagens Nyheter wrote.
When it comes time to ease restrictions in general, Tegnell said Sweden did not need to follow the kind of rigid road-map announced this week by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as the lockdown had not been so hard.
"We do not need to take the kind of strict steps that Britain is doing," he said. "When we see that the spread of the infection is a little more stable, we can slowly start to ease a number of restrictions."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France contemplates ‘targeted measures,’ seeks to avoid lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany approves Covid home tests to ease way out of lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Denmark to take 'calculated risk' by easing Covid-19 curbs in March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More than 150 executives back Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amnesty International revokes Alexei Navalny's 'prisoner of conscience' status
- Amnesty, which had named Navalny a "prisoner of conscience" on Jan. 17 after his arrest, did not specify which comments it was referring to and said it was not aware of similar pronouncements made by him in recent years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sweden to ease Covid-19 rules for vaccinated care home residents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaysia starts coronavirus vaccination, PM gets first shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 aid bill to pay federal workers up to $21,000 for kids staying at home
- Under the emergency federal employee leave fund, a full-time worker can avail up to 600 hours in paid leave.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy presses UN for answers on envoy's slaying in Congo
- The minister said Italy also will spare no effort to determine the truth behind the killing of Ambassador Luca Attanasio and Carabiniere paramilitary officer Vittorio Iacovacci. A WFP Congolese driver, Moustapha Milambo, was also killed in the attack.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese report claims to have detailed knowledge of India’s border deployment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Landmark ruling: Chinese court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Europe seeks stronger protection for economy from 'extreme weather events'
- Extreme weather events, such as forest fires and heatwaves in the Arctic Circle, droughts in the south and flooding and forest loss in central and eastern Europe, are already having far-reaching effects on the European economy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
East African nations will likely contain locust swarms: FAO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghana becomes first nation in world to receive Covax vaccines
- The vaccines, delivered by Unicef, arrived at Accra’s international airport early Wednesday and are part of the first wave of Covid-19 vaccines being sent by Covax.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Belgium to try 14 over 2015 Paris attacks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox