Swedish PM Andersson condemns unrest amid anti-Muslim rallies: Report
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has condemned the unrest that has engulfed several cities across the country following anti-Muslim and anti-immigration rallies organized by Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan, Swedish media reported on Monday.
Last Thursday, Paludan and his anti-immigration political party scheduled a demonstration that included burning a copy of the Muslim holy book in the Swedish city of Linkoping with the permission of local authorities. The police had to intervene as Muslim counter-protesters stepped in, attacking officers and setting police cars ablaze. According to Andersson, in Linkoping and several other cities, where similar clashes occurred, a total of 44 people have been arrested.
"I will make it very clear, those attacking the Swedish police, attack the Swedish democratic society. The perpetrators must be arrested, prosecuted and serve a sentence in prison," Andersson said to Aftonbladet newspaper in a letter.
She claimed being disgusted by Paludan's hateful views, but stressed that it was "unacceptable, irresponsible and illegal" to respond to them with violence.
"Over the last few days, we witnessed terrible sights in many cities of Sweden. The police officers who wished to celebrate Easter with their families in a peaceful atmosphere were forced to protect laws and freedom of speech, while risking their lives," Andersson added.
The police have the evidence to assume that the unrest was organized by criminal groups, she said, adding that the demonstrations were joined by local Muslim communities.
Paludan has the record of spurring massive discontent by publicly burning Quran as a manifestation of his anti-Muslim views. He calls for banning Islam in Denmark and deporting all people of non-Western origin who received shelter in the country.
-
Covid-19: No masks required on planes and trains, rules US federal judge
The US Transportation Security Administration will stop requiring passengers on airplanes, trains and other public transportation to wear masks, after a federal judge struck down the mandate earlier Monday. US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, Florida, vacated the mask requirement nationwide and directed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reverse the policy put in place in February 2021.
-
Second phase of war has started, says Ukraine president's chief of staff
Ukraine's presidential chief of staff said on Monday that "the second phase of the war has started," referring to Russia's new assault in eastern Ukraine. "Believe in our army, it is very strong," chief of staff Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app, assuring Ukrainians that Ukraine's forces could hold off the offensive. Russian shelling in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region killed four people on Monday, regional governor Pavlo Kirilenko said on his Telegram channel.
-
Biden has 'no plans' to visit Ukraine: White House
President Joe Biden is not planning to visit Kyiv, despite Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky urging him to demonstrate US support for the fight against Russia by traveling to the embattled capital, the White House said Monday. "There's no plans for the president to go. Let me just reiterate that," Psaki told reporters. A string of European leaders have made the trip to Kyiv and met with Zelensky.
-
Zelenskyy announces start of Russia's offensive in east Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said Russia's large-scale offensive in the eastern Donbas region had begun. Fighting has intensified in eastern Ukraine after Russia withdrew troops from the region around the capital Kyiv and refocused its efforts on the Donbas region that pro-Moscow separatists have partly controlled since 2014.
-
Several dozen hurt in days of unrest in Sweden
Several days of unrest in Sweden, sparked by a far-right group's burning of the Koran, have injured at least 40 people, police said on Monday, calling for more resources to deal with the violence. Protests have turned violent in several cities since Thursday, leaving 26 police officers and 14 civilians injured, police said at a press conference on Monday. About 20 police vehicles were burned or damaged.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics