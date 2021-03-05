Swiss mull 'burqa ban' in vote centering on security, rights
- In the past, Swiss voters have approved a ban on the construction of minarets in the Alpine country whose flag carries the cross.
At a time when seemingly everyone in Europe is wearing masks to battle Covid-19, the Swiss go to the polls Sunday to vote on a long-laid proposal to ban face-coverings, both the niqabs and burqas worn by a few Muslim women in the country and the ski masks and bandannas used by protesters.
The issue strikes at the intersection of religious freedom, security, the economy and women’s rights.
Critics say the proposal “Yes to a ban on covering the face” is an ironic throwback to a time not long ago when violent extremism was a greater concern than global pandemic, and say it would unfairly stigmatize Muslims who wear full face-covering burqas or niqabs, which have open slits for the eyes, in Switzerland.
Proponents, including populist, right-wing movements behind the idea, say it’s needed to combat what they consider a sign of the oppression of women and to uphold a basic principle that faces should be shown in a free society like that of the rich Alpine democracy.
The issue is one of three measures on national ballots in the vote culminating Sunday — most voters in Switzerland cast ballots by mail – as part of the latest installment of regular Swiss referendums that give voters a direct say in policymaking.
Other proposals would create an “e-ID” to improve security of online transactions — an idea that has run afoul of privacy advocates — and a free-trade deal with Indonesia, which is opposed by environmentalists who have concerns about palm oil plantations on the archipelago in the Indian and Pacific Oceans.
The face-covering measure has come to be known colloquially as the “burqa ban." It would put Switzerland in line with countries like Belgium and France that have already enacted similar measures. Two Swiss regions also already have such bans.
One campaign poster presented by the Swiss People’s Party — a populist, right-wing party that is the leading faction in parliament and has strongly backed the measure — features a caricatured image of the scowling eyes of a woman in a burqa above the words: “Stop Islamic Radicalism.”
A coalition of left-leaning parties have put up signs that read: “Absurd. Useless. Islamophobic.”
Support appears to have been eroding, but the vote is expected to be tight. An initial poll for public broadcaster SSR by the gfs.bern agency in January found more than half of voters backed the proposal, but a second poll published on Feb. 24 showed the figures had dipped to under half. Some remain undecided.
The Swiss government opposes the measure, arguing that it could crimp economic development: Most Muslim women who wear such veils in Switzerland are visitors from well-heeled Persian Gulf states, who are often drawn to bucolic Swiss lakeside cities. The justice minister insists existing laws work just fine.
The measure would make it punishable by fines to cover the face in public in places like restaurants, sports stadiums, public transport or simply walking in the street — though exceptions are made for religious, security and health reasons, as well as for the Swiss traditional Carnival celebrations.
A counter-proposal would require people to show their faces if requested to do so by authorities.
It’s another indication how Switzerland is grappling with security issues and cultures and people from abroad. In the past, Swiss voters have approved a ban on the construction of minarets in the Alpine country whose flag carries the cross.
Andreas Tunger-Zanetti, a researcher who heads the Center for Religious Studies at the University of Lucerne, estimates at most a few dozen Muslim women wear full-face coverings in the country of 8.5 million people, and says the issue is really about Switzerland's take on religion and ability to “cope with diversity.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crocodile hunt: Search on for unknown number of escaped reptiles in South Africa
- Police and Cape Nature officers are concentrating on an area as far as five kilometres upstream and five kilometres downstream of the escape point.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World's worst Covid crisis is unfolding in Brazil, where no fix seems to work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swiss mull 'burqa ban' in vote centering on security, rights
- In the past, Swiss voters have approved a ban on the construction of minarets in the Alpine country whose flag carries the cross.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy is first to block Covid-19 vaccine export. All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's Prince Philip transferred back to private hospital
- Philip was admitted to the private London hospital on February 16, where he was treated for an infection.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian American Naureen Hassan named first VP, COO of New York Fed
- The appointment, effective March 15, was approved by the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Debate to begin in US Senate on Prez Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doctor gets Nigeria's first Covid-19 vaccine amid cheers and hope
- Two other male doctors and one female nurse were also inoculated in white tents draped in green, the colours of the national flag, while cameras rolled and officials clapped and cheered.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Floating ship clicked off English coast, expert calls it ‘rare phenomenon’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four Hong Kong activists released on bail after prosecutors withdraw appeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany compensates utilities $2.9 Billion for nuclear exit
- The deal ends the decade-long battle between the government and Germany’s biggest energy companies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Afghan suspected of stabbing 7 held in custody in Sweden
- The man, who has Afghan citizenship, was described by Swedish media as an asylum-seeker whose residence permit had expired last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France backs Italy’s call to stop exports of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak election commission meets to discuss Imran Khan's allegations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China to cut carbon emissions per economic unit of output by 18% in five years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox