Switzerland grants authorisation for Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

The UK and US among others have already approved the vaccine, while European regulators are meeting next week to decide.

world Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 16:21 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
The Human Medicines Expert Committee, an independent advisory body, had recommended the vaccine be approved on Friday.
Swissmedic authorized Pfizer Inc.’s and BioNTech SE’s Covid-19 vaccine, the first approved for use in Switzerland.

“The data available to date showed a comparable high level of efficacy in all investigated age groups, thus meeting the safety requirements,” according to a statement Saturday from the Swiss health regulator.

The Human Medicines Expert Committee, an independent advisory body, had recommended the vaccine be approved on Friday. The government previously signed a contract with the companies for the delivery of three million coronavirus vaccine doses, pending approval.

Congress to hold Chintan Shivir to discuss way ahead: Leaders after key meet
By the time Bengal goes to polls, you'll be left alone: Shah warns Banerjee
After victory in local civic body polls, ruling CPI (M) eyes assembly election in Kerala
TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP in presence of home minister Amit Shah
Violence-hit Apple supplier Wistron sacks vice-president who oversees India operations
Boeing 737 Max crashes: 5 key findings by US Senate investigators
India waits for Pakistan to end terror before resumption of dialogue
'US Space Force members will be known as guardians': VP Mike Pence
