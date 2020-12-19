Switzerland grants authorisation for Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

world

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 16:21 IST

Swissmedic authorized Pfizer Inc.’s and BioNTech SE’s Covid-19 vaccine, the first approved for use in Switzerland.

“The data available to date showed a comparable high level of efficacy in all investigated age groups, thus meeting the safety requirements,” according to a statement Saturday from the Swiss health regulator.

The Human Medicines Expert Committee, an independent advisory body, had recommended the vaccine be approved on Friday. The government previously signed a contract with the companies for the delivery of three million coronavirus vaccine doses, pending approval.

The UK and US among others have already approved the vaccine, while European regulators are meeting next week to decide.