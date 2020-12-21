e-paper
Switzerland impose entry ban on travellers from UK, South Africa

“Following the discovery of a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus in the UK and South Africa, the Federal Council today decided to take steps to prevent the further spread of this new virus strain,” Swiss government t said in a statement on Monday,

world Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 18:53 IST
Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Zurich
The Swiss government ordered people who have entered the country from the United Kingdom and South Africa since December 14 to go into a 10-day quarantine
The Swiss government ordered people who have entered the country from the United Kingdom and South Africa since December 14 to go into a 10-day quarantine and imposed a general entry ban for foreign nationals seeking to travel from the two countries.

“Following the discovery of a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus in the UK and South Africa, the Federal Council today decided to take steps to prevent the further spread of this new virus strain,” it said in a statement on Monday, adding no cases of the new strain had been identified so far in Switzerland.

