 Syria condemns any use of chemical weapons, says it has no stocks | world news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 28, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Syria condemns any use of chemical weapons, says it has no stocks

Syria declared on Wednesday that it had no chemical weapons arsenals

world Updated: Feb 28, 2018 18:30 IST
A man walks on a damaged street in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta in Damascus.
A man walks on a damaged street in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta in Damascus.(REUTERS)

Syria declared on Wednesday that it had no chemical weapons arsenals and said that “terrorist groups” in the country including al-Nusra and Daesh had obtained some stocks.

Hussam Edin Aala, Syria’s Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, condemned the use of chemical weapons anywhere and rejected what he called “false allegations” made by some countries against his government.

“Syria cannot possibly be using chemical weapons because it very simply has none in its possession,” Aala told the United Nations-sponsored conference on disarmament in Geneva.

more from world
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you