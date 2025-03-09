1,000 dead in 2 days, women paraded naked as revenge killings begin in Syria

In one of the deadliest acts of violence in Syria, over a 1,000 people have been killed in clashes between security forces and loyalists of ousted President Bashar al-Assad, reported the Associated Press. Syrian security forces and Assad loyalists clashed leading to more than a 1,000 people dead(Omar Albam/AP)

The violence erupted on Thursday, after gunmen in favour of the current government started “revenge killings” against the Alawite minority sect which was loyal to former President Assad.

The violence has temporarily stopped, and the the government has regained control over most areas. Authorities have closed all roads leading to the coastal region, where the violence is concentrated, to restore stability.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that 745 civilians were killed during the clashes between groups, mostly in shootings from close distance.125 government security force members and 148 militants with armed groups affiliated with Assad were also killed.

Under Assad's rule, Alawites had enjoyed high ranking posts in the military and other positions of privilege. However, with the new regime coming into force, three months ago, the Alawite have been repeatedly targeted for their association to the former President.

Electricity, water cut off

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights added that along with the violence, electricity and drinking water had also been cut off for several Alawite majority areas in the city of Latakia.

Residents of Alawite villages told AP that several homes of people in the community were looted and then set on fire.

Lebanese politician Haidar Nasser, who holds one of the two seats allocated to the Alawite sect in his country's parliament, said that people from the community were fleeing from Syria to Lebanon for safety reasons.

Women paraded naked

Witnesses told the Associated Press that women were reportedly stripped and paraded naked in the streets before being shot dead, amid the horrifying scenes of violence.

In Baniyas, one of the towns which had been hit the worst, bodies were seen lying on the roads, and on the roofs of buildings, as gunmen had prevented civilians from burying them for a long time.

“It was very very bad. Bodies were on the streets,” said one resident, as quoted by AP, while fleeing their town after seeing gunmen fire and kill randomly, burning down homes and cars as well.