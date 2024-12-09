India on Syria as rebels take over: ‘Need to work towards preserving unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity’

A day after Islamist rebels took over power in Syria, India on Monday called for a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process to bring stability to that country. Flames rise near a damaged statue of former Syrian president Hafez al-Assad, after rebels seized the capital and ousted President Bashar al-Assad, in Qamishli.(REUTERS)

Islamist-led rebels seized control of Damascus and ended the decades-long rule of Bashar al-Assad.

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said it was monitoring the unfolding developments in Syria. "We are monitoring the situation in Syria in the light of ongoing developments," the MEA said.

"We underline the need for all parties to work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria," the statement added.

"We advocate a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process respecting the interests and aspirations of all sections of Syrian society," the ministry said in a statement.

The MEA further said the Indian embassy in Damascus is in contact with the Indian community, for their safety and security.

China urges 'relevant parties' in Syria to find 'political resolution'

China's foreign ministry also reacted to the developments in Syria urging "all relevant parties" to “find a political resolution”.

"We hope all relevant parties will proceed on the basis of the Syrian people's fundamental interests and find a political resolution as soon as possible," Beijing's foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.