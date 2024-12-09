Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India on Syria as rebels take over: ‘Need to work towards preserving unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity’

ByHT News Desk
Dec 09, 2024 01:58 PM IST

India on Syria as rebels take over: ‘Need to work towards preserving unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity’

A day after Islamist rebels took over power in Syria, India on Monday called for a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process to bring stability to that country.

Flames rise near a damaged statue of former Syrian president Hafez al-Assad, after rebels seized the capital and ousted President Bashar al-Assad, in Qamishli.(REUTERS)
Flames rise near a damaged statue of former Syrian president Hafez al-Assad, after rebels seized the capital and ousted President Bashar al-Assad, in Qamishli.(REUTERS)

Islamist-led rebels seized control of Damascus and ended the decades-long rule of Bashar al-Assad.

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said it was monitoring the unfolding developments in Syria. "We are monitoring the situation in Syria in the light of ongoing developments," the MEA said.

"We underline the need for all parties to work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria," the statement added.

"We advocate a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process respecting the interests and aspirations of all sections of Syrian society," the ministry said in a statement.

The MEA further said the Indian embassy in Damascus is in contact with the Indian community, for their safety and security.

China urges 'relevant parties' in Syria to find 'political resolution'

China's foreign ministry also reacted to the developments in Syria urging "all relevant parties" to “find a political resolution”.

"We hope all relevant parties will proceed on the basis of the Syrian people's fundamental interests and find a political resolution as soon as possible," Beijing's foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On