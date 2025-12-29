Taiwan on high alert, to divert flights amid record Chinese military drills: What is happening

China’s latest round of military drills around Taiwan has escalated regional tensions, spilling over into civilian life through major air travel disruptions and heightened security alerts. Helicopters on an amphibious assault ship take part in military drills in waters southeast of Taiwan, in this screenshot from a video released by the Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army.(via REUTERS)

According to an AFP report, Taiwan has detected intensified Chinese military activity across its surrounding airspace and waters.

Data released by the defence ministry showed that 89 Chinese military aircraft, along with 28 warships and coastguard vessels, were operating near the democratic island on Monday, the highest single-day tally of Chinese aircraft since October 15, 2024.

Taiwan’s aviation authorities said airspace and flight routes would be severely restricted on Tuesday due to the drills, warning that the exercises would cause significant disruptions to civil aviation.

The drills are expected to affect more than 100,000 passengers on scheduled international flights and around 6,000 domestic air travellers on Tuesday, Taiwan’s transport ministry said in a statement on Monday, Reuters reported.

Authorities will divert international flights away from designated danger zones or announce alternative routes to ensure air traffic safety, it added.

China's response

China launched live-fire exercises around Taiwan, saying the drills were intended to simulate a blockade of the island’s key ports. Beijing also issued a warning against “external forces” backing Taiwan, AFP reported.

The latest show of force comes after a fresh round of arms sales to Taipei by the United States, Taiwan’s main security partner.

“External forces attempting to use Taiwan to contain China and arm Taiwan will only embolden pro-independence arrogance and push the Taiwan Strait into a perilous situation of imminent war,” Lin said.

“Any sinister schemes to obstruct China’s reunification are doomed to fail.”