Taiwan presidential elections: Who are the key candidates?

Taiwan is set to choose its next president in the elections being held on Saturday. The results are expected to be known by Saturday evening, reported news agency Bloomberg. The elections in Taiwan are being held amid tensions with China which claims the country to be a part of it. In recent times, China has undermined Taiwan's sovereignty as its fighter jets entered what the country claims to be its territory. Lai Ching-te, Taiwan's vice president and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) presidential candidate, casts his vote at a polling station during the presidential and parliamentary elections in Tainan, Taiwan (REUTERS)

Taiwanese voters are well aware of the threat posed by China whose president Xi Jinping recently talked about intentions to unify China, hinting at invasion of Taiwan if necessary. Notably, China is increasingly wary of Taiwan's growing ties with the US. Taiwan's proximity to the South China Sea is of strategic importance to both China and the US.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

ALSO READ| US confirms second strike on another Houthi-controlled site

Meanwhile, economic issues, unaffordable housing and wage stagnation are the other major issues which are set to influence the voters in the Taiwan presidential elections.

Main candidates in Taiwan presidential elections:

Lai Ching-te

Vice President Lai Ching-te is a member of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party in Taiwan. He is vying to become president and pave the way for the party to grab power for an unprecedented third term. He favours warmer ties with America and has been branded a separatist by China.

Lai was earlier a surgeon and left his job before entering politics in a bid to protect democracy in Taiwan and deter China's ill intentions.

On Saturday, he cast his vote in his hometown of Tainan and encouraged the people to vote. “I encourage everyone around the country to vote with enthusiasm and show the vitality of Taiwan’s democracy,” he said.

Hou Yu-ih

Hou Yu-ih is a key candidate in the presidential elections in Taiwan. A member of the opposition Kuomintang, or Nationalist Party, he took leave as the mayor of New Taipei to run for president.

Hou has promised to enhance Taiwan's defense capabilities while restarting dialogue with China. Notably, Beijing led by its president Xi Jinping cut talks with Taiwan, eight years ago.

Ko Wen-je

Former mayor of Taipei, Ko Wen-je is a member of the Taiwan People’s Party. Besides the two major parties in Taiwan, he is trying to provide an alternative to the Taiwanese people. He is a popular face among the youth of the country who are concerned about their economic prospects amid tensions with China.

Ko is the first-ever presidential candidate of the Taiwan People’s Party.