News / World News / 'Take these with a grain of salt': White House on polls showing Biden trailing Trump

‘Take these with a grain of salt’: White House on polls showing Biden trailing Trump

Reuters |
Nov 08, 2023 04:40 AM IST

A New York Times/Siena poll on Sunday showed Biden trailing Trump in five of six battleground states.

The White House urged caution on Tuesday at polls showing President Joe Biden lagging behind leading Republican candidate Donald Trump, urging people to view them with a grain of salt.

Donald Trump is leading president Joe Biden in as many as five key states, it has been revealed by a new poll from The New York Times and Siena College (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Donald Trump is leading president Joe Biden in as many as five key states, it has been revealed by a new poll from The New York Times and Siena College (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

"There's going to be a lot of polls out there," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters when asked about them. She said they should be taken with a grain of salt.

