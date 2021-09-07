Taliban announces new 'caretaker' government for Afghanistan. Find who’s who of the cabinet

The Taliban on Tuesday unveiled their cabinet as the group formally announced their government after taking over Afghanistan in a lightning offensive last month. In a press conference in the capital city of Kabul, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said it is just an "acting" government which will be led by Mullah Mohammad Hassan, the little-known head of the Taliban’s leadership council. Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the face of the Islamist group, will serve as his deputy.

For now, the group only announced names for key departments such as foreign, defence and interior etc. "Rest of the ministers will be announced in the future when we find right the people to hold the positions," Mujahid said in the press meet.

There was no evidence of non-Taliban in the line-up, which has been a big demand of the international community.

The Taliban took over the capital city of Kabul on August 15 in the aftermath of the US drawdown. The chaotic exit led to a mass exodus of the people who feared the extremist regime of the Taliban.

The US-recognised government in Afghanistan collapsed after President Ashraf Ghani fled to the United Arab Emirates along with his family and key officials of his government. This is the second time that the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan. It was ousted by the US forces in 2001 in anti-terror operations by Nato allies.

The announcement of cabinet appointments came hours after the Taliban fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd and arrested several journalists during the anti-Pakistan protests.

Here is who is what in the new Afghan government:

> Mullah Mohammad Hassan (acting Prime Minister)

> Khairullah Khairkhwa (information minister)

> Mullah Yaqoob (defence minister)

> Amir Mutaqqi (foreign minister)

> Siraj Haqqani (interior minister)

> Zabiullah Mujahid (deputy information minister)

> Sher Abbas Stanikzai (deputy foreign minister)

> Abdul Hakim (justice minister)

