Taliban commander killed in security force operation in Pak's Waziristan: Report
- Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan's (TTP) Nooristan alias Hasan Baba, a "high-value target", was killed in an exchange of fire during an operation at a terrorist hideout on Sharwangi, Tiarza in South Waziristan.
A terrorist commander of Pakistan Taliban was killed in an operation in South Waziristan by security forces, the military said on Friday.
Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan's (TTP) Nooristan alias Hasan Baba, a "high-value target", was killed in an exchange of fire during an operation at a terrorist hideout on Sharwangi, Tiarza in South Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
According to the statement, he was involved in the killing of more than 50 security forces' personnel since 2007, Dawn reported
"The most sought and wanted terrorist was [an] IED expert and master trainer," the press release said further.
Nooristan joined the TTP Baitullah Mehsud group in 2007 and has been involved in several terrorist attacks.
He, along with other militants, carried out an attack on a check post in Manra Shawal Dargai in 2008, which resulted in the killing of three Frontier Corps personnel.
South Waziristan and North Waziristan, which are two of the seven former semi-autonomous tribal regions in Pakistan also known as FATA, served as headquarters for local and foreign terrorists until 2017.
The army claimed it has cleared the mountainous region of terrorists following several operations to eliminate the TTP, according to Al Jazeera.
Successive operations have pushed the TTP towards neighbouring Afghanistan.
Islamabad claims the group has now set up bases across the border to attack Pakistani security forces and civilians.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taliban commander killed in security force operation in Pak's Waziristan: Report
- Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan's (TTP) Nooristan alias Hasan Baba, a "high-value target", was killed in an exchange of fire during an operation at a terrorist hideout on Sharwangi, Tiarza in South Waziristan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Latin America’s Covid vaccine scandal claims third health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brasilia goes into lockdown as Brazil reels from Covid-19 surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blinken pledges cooperation in ‘virtual trips’ to Mexico, Canada
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN calls for immediate release of 317 girls abducted from school in Nigeria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boeing CEO asked to testify in Ethiopian 737 MAX crash litigation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran 'can't act with impunity,' Biden says after US air strike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
United States welcomes Indo-Pak ceasefire pact
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US implicates Saudi crown prince in journalist Jamal Khashoggi's killing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar's UN envoy dramatically opposes coup in his country
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU medicines regulator approves Regeneron Covid-19 therapy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FDA advisory panel to review J&J Covid-19 vaccine with thumbs up expected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank of America gives paid time off for US staff to get Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration to promote vaccination with businesses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden team looking to stop Saudi arms deals that help it attack others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox