Taliban publicly flog 9 over theft charges, cut off hands of men: Report

The Taliban publicly flogged nine convicted of robbery and "sodomy" in Ahmad Shahi Stadium in Kandahar, a report said. Authorities and residents were present during the lashing as spokesman for the provincial governor, Haji Zaid, said the convicts were lashed 35-39 times, as per Tolo News.

"The Supreme Court said in a statement that nine people were punished in Ahmad Shahi Stadium in Kandahar on Tuesday on charges of robbery and 'sodomy'", Tolo News reported.

Former policy advisor to minister for afghan resettlement & minister for refugees in the UK, Shabnam Nasimi said that Taliban cut off the hands of four people in a football stadium in Kandahar.

"The Taliban have reportedly cut off the hands of 4 people in a football stadium in Kandahar today, accused of theft, in front of spectators. People are being lashed, amputated & executed in Afghanistan, without fair trial and due process. This is a human rights violation," she tweeted.

Last year in December, Taliban publicly executed a man, in what apparently marked the first public execution since the group seized power in August 2021 after US troop withdrawal.

UN experts have condemned the use of flogging as a form of punished and called on Taliban to immediately halt all forms of severe punishments.

"We are additionally raising doubts about the fairness of the trials preceding these punishments, which appear not to satisfy basic fair trial guarantees. International human rights law prohibits the implementation of such cruel sentences, especially the death penalty, following trials that apparently do not offer the required fair trial guarantees," experts said in a statement.

