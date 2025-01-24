Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taliban reject ICC arrest warrant as 'politically motivated'

AFP |
Jan 24, 2025 04:24 PM IST

Taliban reject ICC arrest warrant as 'politically motivated'

Afghanistan's Taliban government said on Friday an arrest warrant sought by the International Criminal Court for its leaders was "politically motivated".

Taliban reject ICC arrest warrant as 'politically motivated'
Taliban reject ICC arrest warrant as 'politically motivated'

It comes a day after the ICC chief prosecutor said he was seeking warrants against senior Taliban leaders in Afghanistan over the persecution of women a crime against humanity.

"Like many other decisions of the , it is devoid of a fair legal basis, is a matter of double standards and is politically motivated," said a statement from the Foreign Ministry posted on social media platform X.

"It is regrettable that this institution has turned a blind eye to war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by foreign forces and their domestic allies during the twenty-year occupation of Afghanistan."

It said the court should "not attempt to impose a particular interpretation of human rights on the entire world and ignore the religious and national values of people of the rest of the world".

The Taliban swept back to power in 2021 after ousting the American-backed government in a rapid but largely bloodless military takeover, imposing a severe interpretation of Islamic law on the population and heavily restricting all aspects of women's lives.

Afghanistan's deputy interior minister Mohammad Nabi Omari, a former Guantanamo Bay detainee, said the ICC "can't scare us".

"If these were fair and true courts, they should have brought America to the court, because it is America that has caused wars, the issues of the world are caused by America," he said at an event in eastern Khost city attended by an AFP journalist.

He said Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu should also be prosecuted over the country's war in Gaza, which was sparked by Hamas' attacks in October 2023.

"They should have brought Israel's prime minister to the court, because has martyred tens of thousands of innocent Palestinians, they martyred children and women, but he is walking free because the world's power is standing beside them," Omari said.

str-qb/ecl/jts/pbt

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On