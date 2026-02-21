Tariffs killed, 10% duties in comeback move: What next for Trump after Supreme Court ruling?

The US Supreme Court's decision to strike down President Donald Trump's global tariffs may have brought immediate relief to many businesses and trade partners - but it might not be the end of story or the sweeping measure that the Republican announced as soon as he returned to the White House last year. US President Donald Trump and Howard Lutnick US commerce secretary, right, during a news conference on Friday (Bloomberg)

Instead, analysts say the ruling sets the stage for months, if not years, of legal battles, fresh tariff moves and continued volatility in global trade. Traffic latest news in Trump tariffs here

What happens to tariffs collected so far? One of the biggest unresolved questions is what happens to the roughly $133.5 billion - a figure mentioned in a AFP news agency report -in tariffs collected between January 2025 and mid-December.

The Supreme Court did not address whether the funds must be returned. That issue is now expected to be fought out in lower courts.

ING analysts Carsten Brzeski and Julian Geib said the US Court of International Trade will likely oversee the process, according to AFP.

"Refunds won't come automatically, as any importer that wants its money back must sue individually," they were quoted as saying.

"This process has already kicked off, with over 1,000 corporate entities now involved in a legal fight."

Trump himself signaled the battle could drag on.

"We'll end up being in court for the next five years."

10% tariffs imposed Within hours of the ruling, Trump vowed to impose a new 10-per cent tariff under a different legal authority - Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 - which allows duties for 150 days unless Congress extends them.

Sharing the announcement in a post on Truth Social, the US President said, "It is my Great Honor to have just signed, from the Oval Office, a Global 10% Tariff on all Countries, which will be effective almost immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP".