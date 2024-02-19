 Tata Group is now bigger in size than Pakistan's entire economy - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Tata Group is now bigger in size than Pakistan's entire economy

Tata Group is now bigger in size than Pakistan's entire economy

ByHT News Desk
Feb 19, 2024 11:38 AM IST

The market capitalisation of Tata Group stood at $365 billion while IMF estimated Pakistan's GDP to be almost $341 billion.

Tata Group's market capitalisation can now bigger than the entire economy of Pakistan as several companies of the conglomerate gave massive returns in one year. The market capitalisation of Tata Group stood at $365 billion while IMF estimated Pakistan's GDP to be almost $341 billion. Separately Tata Consultancy Services which is valued at $170 billion- India's second largest company- is roughly half the size of Pakistan's economy.

The market capitalisation of Tata Group stood at $365 billion.(Reuters)
The market capitalisation of Tata Group stood at $365 billion.(Reuters)

How are Tata companies performing?

Returns from Tata Motors and Trent and rally seen in Titan, TCS and Tata Power in the last one year has resulted in the rise of Tata Group's cap. At least 8 Tata companies, have more than doubled wealth in the last one year.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Read more: Nothing Phone CEO's ‘Bhai’ name advice to Elon Musk if he wants India factory

These include TRF, Trent, Benaras Hotels, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Motors, Automobile Corporation of Goa and Artson Engineering. Additionally, Tata Capital, which has to bring out its IPO by next year, has a market value of 2.7 lakh crore.

Pakistan's economy struggles on

Pakistan's GDP recorded a growth of 6.1% in FY22, 5.8% in FY21 and estimated to have contracted in FY23. Floods caused heavy damage totalling billions of dollars in the country which is sitting on external debt and liabilities up to $125 billion as it tries to meet $25 billion of external debt payments starting July. Its $3 billion programme from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is also ending in March while its foreign exchange reserves stand at $8 billion.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On