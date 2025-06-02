‘Terrorism against Jews’: Israel's UN ambassador slams Boulder attack

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, on Sunday reacted sharply to the Boulder attack in Colorado, describing it as “terrorism against Jews” and saying that such violence “does not stop at the Gaza border” but is now “burning the streets of America.” Danny Danon, Permanent Representative of Israel to the UN, speaking about the Boulder attack, said, “Make no mistake -- this is not a political protest, this is terrorism.”(AFP)

“Terrorism against Jews does not stop at the Gaza border -- it is already burning the streets of America,” Danon said in a statement.

“Make no mistake -- this is not a political protest, this is terrorism.”

The incident in Boulder, which occurred on Sunday, took place nearly two weeks after two Israeli embassy employees were shot outside a Jewish museum in Washington, where a 31-year-old man reportedly shouting "Free Palestine" was detained by police.

In Sunday’s attack, six elderly people were injured after a man allegedly used a makeshift flamethrower – Molotov cocktail – to target a crowd gathered in Boulder to raise awareness about Israeli hostages held in Gaza. According to law enforcement officials, the suspect shouted “Free Palestine” before launching an incendiary device at the group.

In several videos that surfaced on social media, he is heard shouting "End Zionists!" and "They are killers!" at a group of people in red t-shirts who are seen helping someone lying on the ground.

The FBI has labelled the incident a “targeted terror attack” and identified the suspect as 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, though further details about him have not yet been released. Boulder police, meanwhile, were cautious about immediately assigning a motive, though several sources indicated the attack was aimed at Jews participating in a peaceful demonstration.

The Anti-Defamation League said on X that the violence occurred during the "Boulder Run for Their Lives," a weekly Jewish community event held in solidarity with hostages abducted during Hamas’s October 7, 2023, assault on Israel, which triggered the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

FBI agent Mark Michalek confirmed to reporters: “This attack happened at a regularly scheduled weekly peaceful event.”

“Witnesses are reporting that the subject used a makeshift flamethrower and threw an incendiary into the crowd,” he added, noting that “the suspect was heard to yell: ‘Free Palestine!’”

US calls it a ‘targeted terror attack’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, like Patel, described the Boulder incident as a "targeted terror attack." Lawmakers from both major parties expressed horror at the violence, offering prayers for those injured in the assault.

“Tonight, a peaceful demonstration was targeted in a vile, antisemitic act of terror,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. “Once again, Jews are left reeling from repeated acts of violence and terror.”

Numerous organisations also condemned the suspected hate-driven attack.

The suspect, Mohamed Soliman, was taken into custody at the scene. While no formal charges were immediately announced, authorities indicated they plan to hold him “fully accountable.”

Footage captured during the attack showed Soliman shirtless, wearing jeans, and holding two transparent bottles containing a clear liquid, while shouting at bystanders. Another clip captured a witness yelling, “He’s right there. He’s throwing Molotov cocktails,” as a police officer with his firearm drawn approached the suspect.

FBI officials in Washington confirmed that they are treating the Boulder incident as an act of terrorism. The US Department of Justice, which investigates violence rooted in religious, ethnic, or racial bias, called it a “needless act of violence, which follows recent attacks against Jewish Americans.”

“This act of terror is being investigated as an act of ideologically motivated violence based on the early information, the evidence, and witness accounts. We will speak clearly on these incidents when the facts warrant it,” said FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino in a post on X.

(With AP, AFP inputs)