Who is Mohamad Soliman, man linked to Boulder, Colorado ‘targeted terror attack’?

Mohamad Soliman has been identified by several social media accounts as the suspect in Sunday’s “targeted terror attack” in Boulder, Colorado. He allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at participants of a peaceful pro-Israel demonstration on Pearl Street, injuring multiple people. Mohamad Soliman is being linked to Boulder, Colorado ‘targeted terror attack'(X)

Prominent X (formerly Twitter) accounts, including Raws Alerts and political commentator Laura Loomer, have publicly named Soliman as the attacker. However, authorities have not yet officially confirmed his identity.

What we know so far about Boulder attack -

Police responded to the intersection of 13th and Pearl streets shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of "people being set on fire" by a man with a weapon. The responding officers found several victims with burn-related and transported them to local hospitals. Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn said the injuries ranged from “minor” to “very serious." The suspect was taken into custody at the scene. His motive is still under investigation.

Redfearn said in a press conference that a peaceful pro-Israel demonstration was taking place on Pearl Street at the time of the attack. Investigation was underway to determine whether the group was specifically targeted.

FBI Director Kash Patel described the incident as a “targeted terror attack."

“We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado. Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available,” he wrote in a post on X.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement saying, "I am closely monitoring the situation in Boulder, and my thoughts go out to the people who have been injured and impacted by this heinous act of terror. Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable. While details emerge, the state works with local and federal law enforcement to support this investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available."