Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Baloch militants hijack Pakistan passenger train with 400 on board

ByHT News Desk
Mar 11, 2025 05:02 PM IST

Militants fired at a passenger train in southwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, injuring a train driver

Militants opened fire on a passenger train in southwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, injuring the train driver and causing panic among passengers, reports news agency Reuters.

The train was on its way from Quetta in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.(Representational image)
The train was on its way from Quetta in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.(Representational image)

The Jaffar Express, with around 400 passengers on board in nine bogies, was on its way from Quetta in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when it was fired on, railway officials said. Authorities have yet to provide details on the extent of the damage or whether additional injuries were reported among passengers.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a militant separatist group, has claimed responsibility for the assault. In a statement, the BLA also claimed to have taken hostages from the train, including security personnel.

According to reports on local media, the militant group claimed that six military personnel were killed in the attack. The group also stated that hundreds of passengers were being held captive. In a ominous warning, the BLA threatened to execute all hostages if Pakistan attempted to launch a military rescue operation.

HT.com could not independently verify this information.

Security forces have been dispatched to the area, and an investigation into the attack is underway.

Baloch government enforces emergency

The Balochistan government has imposed emergency measures and all institutions have been mobilised to deal with the situation, government spokesperson Shahid Rind said.

“There are reports of intense firing at a Jaffar Express [train] going from Quetta to Peshawar," Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind told local media outlet Dawn. The spokesperson said the incident could be a possible terrorist incident.

Balochistan, a resource-rich but conflict-ridden province, has witnessed a longstanding insurgency by separatist groups demanding independence or greater autonomy. The region has seen repeated attacks on security forces, infrastructure, and civilians in recent years.

The BLA seeks independence for Balochistan. It is the biggest of several ethnic insurgent groups that have battled the South Asian nation's government for decades, saying it unfairly exploits Balochistan's rich gas and mineral resources.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On