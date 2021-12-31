e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Terrorists carry out 17 attacks on Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone

Terrorists carry out 17 attacks on Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone

“We registered 17 attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (12 attacks), Latakia (2), Hama (2) and Aleppo (1),” Rear Adm. Sytnik said.

world Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 05:45 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Idlib
Sytnik said that according to the Syrian side, there had been 16 attacks.
Sytnik said that according to the Syrian side, there had been 16 attacks. (AFP file photo. Representative image)
         

The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group shelled Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone 17 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

“We registered 17 attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (12 attacks), Latakia (2), Hama (2) and Aleppo (1),” Rear Adm. Sytnik said.

He said that according to the Syrian side, there had been 16 attacks.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
India closer to Covid-19 vaccine after UK’s Oxford nod
India closer to Covid-19 vaccine after UK’s Oxford nod
Delhi shivers at 3.5°C, may be colder today
Delhi shivers at 3.5°C, may be colder today
New conditions okayed for Central Vista revamp
New conditions okayed for Central Vista revamp
Zhong Shanshan dethrones Ambani as Asia’s richest
Zhong Shanshan dethrones Ambani as Asia’s richest
Joe Biden to block still-pending Trump administration regulations
Joe Biden to block still-pending Trump administration regulations
BJP, JJP suffer setback in Haryana civic polls
BJP, JJP suffer setback in Haryana civic polls
Covid update: Delhi new year’s eve curbs; more UK virus strain cases in India
Covid update: Delhi new year’s eve curbs; more UK virus strain cases in India
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In