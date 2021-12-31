Terrorists carry out 17 attacks on Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone

world

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 05:45 IST

The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group shelled Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone 17 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

“We registered 17 attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (12 attacks), Latakia (2), Hama (2) and Aleppo (1),” Rear Adm. Sytnik said.

He said that according to the Syrian side, there had been 16 attacks.