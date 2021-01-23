IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Texas files first major lawsuit against Biden administration
US President Joe Biden adjusts his face mask while speaking in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden adjusts his face mask while speaking in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)
world news

Texas files first major lawsuit against Biden administration

The suit highlights the clash between Biden’s pledge to reverse Trump’s efforts to clamp down on people in the US illegally and Republicans who want to continue those policies.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:46 AM IST

Texas sued the US government for ordering a temporary halt to most deportations of undocumented immigrants, the first major lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden’s policies just two days into his term and a likely sign of what’s to come from other Republican-led states.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton claims the directive breaches a deal reached between the state and the Department of Homeland Security less than two weeks before the end of the Trump administration, under which DHS agreed to consult with Texas before making any changes to deportation regulations. The changes amounts to “blanket amnesty,” Paxton claims.

US District Judge Drew Tipton in Victoria, Texas, heard arguments Friday on the state’s request for a temporary restraining order against the plan while the case proceeds. Tipton, a Donald Trump appointee, said he’d issue a decision later.

Paxton, a staunch Trump ally, blasted the federal government’s plan, saying it would harm Texas by preventing the state from deporting undocumented immigrants.

“On its first day in office, the Biden Administration cast aside congressionally enacted immigration laws and suspended the removal of illegal aliens whose removal is compelled by those very laws,” Paxton said in the complaint. “In doing so, it ignored basic constitutional principles and violated its written pledge to work cooperatively with the State of Texas to address shared immigration enforcement concerns.”

Partisan Clash

The suit highlights the clash between Biden’s pledge to reverse Trump’s efforts to clamp down on people in the US illegally and Republicans who want to continue those policies. Biden plans to eventually offer a path to citizenship to the almost 11 million undocumented immigrants in the US, which will likely trigger additional litigation.

“Texas is asking to run federal immigration law,” Adam Kirschner, a Justice Department lawyer, told the judge. The lawyer added that Texas is effectively arguing the Biden administration can’t do what it wants “because the last administration -- 12 days before it left office -- gave us the veto.”

The lawsuit is the latest sign of the ongoing polarization of state attorneys general, said Douglas Gansler, a Democrat who was attorney general of Maryland from 2007 to 2015 and elected president of the National Association of Attorneys General in 2012.

“The Republican attorneys general brought many cases against the Obama Administration, often around the Affordable Care Act, and then the Democratic attorneys general brought many cases against the Trump Administration -- this is unfortunately likely to be the first salvo of cases against the Biden Administration,” said Gansler, now a litigator at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP in Washington.

Paxton, who is under federal investigation for bribery and abuse of power allegations made by former aides, led a failed legal challenge by Republican attorneys general that sought to prevent Biden from taking office based on bogus allegations of election fraud. In his new lawsuit, the Texas official claims the current administration is failing to remove immigrants even after they’ve had “full and fair” hearings.

“The Constitution, controlling statutes, and prior Executive pledges prevent a seismic change to this country’s immigration laws merely by memorandum,” Paxton said in the suit.

The Department of Homeland Security’s press office declined to comment and referred questions to the White House. The White House didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

The case is State of Texas v. US, 6:21-cv-00003, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Texas (Victoria).


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden texas border
app
Close
e-paper
US President Joe Biden adjusts his face mask while speaking in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden adjusts his face mask while speaking in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)
world news

Texas files first major lawsuit against Biden administration

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:46 AM IST
The suit highlights the clash between Biden’s pledge to reverse Trump’s efforts to clamp down on people in the US illegally and Republicans who want to continue those policies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Joe Biden-led US government has applauded India for sending supplies of Covid-19 vaccine to a host of South Asian nations.(AFP)
The Joe Biden-led US government has applauded India for sending supplies of Covid-19 vaccine to a host of South Asian nations.(AFP)
world news

US Prez Joe Biden respects successful ties with India: White House

By HT Correspondent, Washington/new Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:10 AM IST
Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have spoken once since the American leader’s election last November, and could again soon as the president begins calling counterparts in allied and partner countries
READ FULL STORY
Close
The virus has killed at least two million people globally and continues to spread, but in China less than 5,000 deaths have been reported by authorities.(REUTERS)
The virus has killed at least two million people globally and continues to spread, but in China less than 5,000 deaths have been reported by authorities.(REUTERS)
world news

Pride and caution in Wuhan on lockdown anniversary

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:09 AM IST
A year ago Saturday, Wuhan shocked the world by ordering 11 million anxious citizens be confined at home, beginning a traumatic 76-day lockdown that underscored the growing threat of a then-mysterious pathogen emanating from the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan, the world’s only country to suffer nuclear attacks, also does not support the treaty, even though the aged survivors of the bombings in 1945 strongly push for it to do so.(AP file photo)
Japan, the world’s only country to suffer nuclear attacks, also does not support the treaty, even though the aged survivors of the bombings in 1945 strongly push for it to do so.(AP file photo)
world news

Nuclear powers stay out of first nuke ban treaty

By HT Correspondent, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:07 AM IST
The 30-nation Nato alliance is also not backing the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), which is now part of international law and seen as a historic step to rid the world of its deadliest weapons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump is the first US president to be impeached twice, and the first to be tried after leaving office.(AFP)
Trump is the first US president to be impeached twice, and the first to be tried after leaving office.(AFP)
world news

House to trigger Donald Trump trial process on Monday

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:04 AM IST
The trial will take place as the Senate is in the conformation process for President Joe Biden’s cabinet members.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Johnson added that all the current evidence showed both vaccines remain effective against old and new variants.(REUTERS)
Johnson added that all the current evidence showed both vaccines remain effective against old and new variants.(REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19 new variant causes higher mortality, says UK PM Boris Johnson

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:01 AM IST
“We’ve been informed today that in addition to spreading more quickly, it also now appears that there is some evidence that the new variant - the variant that was first discovered in London and the southeast (of England) - may be associated with a higher degree of mortality,” he told a news briefing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Commuters walk past the Greyhound ticket office at Port Authority Bus Terminal, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in New York. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey unveiled a proposal Thursday, Jan. 21, to rebuild and expand the embattled midtown Manhattan bus terminal. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(AP)
Commuters walk past the Greyhound ticket office at Port Authority Bus Terminal, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in New York. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey unveiled a proposal Thursday, Jan. 21, to rebuild and expand the embattled midtown Manhattan bus terminal. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(AP)
world news

'Want to feel safe again': Americans lament slow pace of Covid vaccine rollout

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:00 AM IST
The United States is the nation hardest-hit by Covid-19, with 24.51 million cases and 409,987 deaths by early Friday morning. More than 4,000 Americans died of the disease on Thursday for the second day in a row.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Outgoing US President Donald Trump addresses guests at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 20, 2021.(AFP)
Outgoing US President Donald Trump addresses guests at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 20, 2021.(AFP)
world news

Trump impeachment trial to begin in Senate week of Feb 8: Chuck Schumer

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:55 AM IST
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the trial could begin as soon as Feb. 9 - a Tuesday - and that McConnell was pleased Democrats had given Trump's defense more time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and lead designer of SpaceX, speaks at a news conference. (AP File Photo)
Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and lead designer of SpaceX, speaks at a news conference. (AP File Photo)
world news

SpaceX plans to drill for natural gas near Texas launchpad

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:49 AM IST
The billionaire’s SpaceX intends to drill wells close to the company’s Boca Chica launchpad, it was revealed during a Friday hearing before the Railroad Commission of Texas, the state’s energy regulator.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The National Guard said in a statement that it would not discuss coronavirus cases, but personnel were following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.(AFP)
The National Guard said in a statement that it would not discuss coronavirus cases, but personnel were following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.(AFP)
world news

More than 150 inauguration National Guard test positive for Covid-19

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:44 AM IST
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the number of National Guard troops who tested positive could rise but was still a small fraction of the more than 25,000 troops deployed in city over the past few days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the National Guard march towards the US Capitol in Washington, DC(Bloomberg)
Members of the National Guard march towards the US Capitol in Washington, DC(Bloomberg)
world news

Lawmakers angered as US troops guarding Capitol forced to sleep in garage

AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:40 AM IST
  • Some members of Congress, noting that many of the troops came from their home states, voiced outrage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks about the Covid-19 response before signing executive orders for economic relief to Covid-hit families and businesses in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.(AFP)
US President Joe Biden speaks about the Covid-19 response before signing executive orders for economic relief to Covid-hit families and businesses in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.(AFP)
world news

Biden warns Covid-19 toll can cross 600,000, urges Congress to pass rescue plan

AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:13 AM IST
  • Biden added that he was looking forward to working with both parties in Congress to "move quickly" on getting people help through his rescue plan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“I truly appreciate all that you do,” the first lady said. “The National Guard will always hold a special place in the heart of all the Bidens.”(AFP)
“I truly appreciate all that you do,” the first lady said. “The National Guard will always hold a special place in the heart of all the Bidens.”(AFP)
world news

First Lady Jill Biden thanks National Guard members with chocolate chip cookies

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:34 AM IST
“I just want to say thank you from President Biden and the whole, the entire Biden family,” she told a group of Guard members at the Capitol
READ FULL STORY
Close
The urgency to hold Trump responsible is somewhat complicated by Democrats' simultaneous need to get Biden's government in place and start quick work on his coronavirus aid package. (AP)
The urgency to hold Trump responsible is somewhat complicated by Democrats' simultaneous need to get Biden's government in place and start quick work on his coronavirus aid package. (AP)
world news

Donald Trump impeachment headed to Senate, triggering trial

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:30 AM IST
Unlike any in history, Trump's impeachment trial would be the first of a U.S. president no longer in office, an undertaking that his Senate Republican allies argue is pointless, and potentially even unconstitutional.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Concerns are that the ambiguous six doses will soon be factored in delivery numbers.(REUTERS)
Concerns are that the ambiguous six doses will soon be factored in delivery numbers.(REUTERS)
world news

Spain discarding thousands of Pfizer vaccine doses for lack of right syringes

ANI, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:14 AM IST
The EU medicines regulator said in a guidance update on January 8 that low dead-volume syringes and needles with more effective space than standards ones must be used to get full six doses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP