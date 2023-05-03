Texas man accused of killing five neighbors last week, arrested

A man accused of massacring five neighbors after they asked him to stop firing his rifle in his yard in Texas was captured Tuesday after a days-long manhunt, US media reported. Law enforcement officials in the neighborhood where a mass shooting occurred in Texas. (AP)

Francisco Oropesa had eluded Texas authorities after the shooting Friday in the small town of Cleveland.

The victims were between the ages of nine and 31.

Oropesa was arrested in the Texas town of Cut and Shoot, about 17 miles from the Cleveland, San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon told broadcaster NBC.

As authorities deployed hundreds of law enforcement officers to look for the 38-year-old, they also offered an $80,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Friday's attack, the latest in a line of US mass shootings which have intensified conversations around the country's gun politics, quickly became fodder for America's acrimonious debates on immigration.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott referred to the suspect as having "killed five illegal immigrants," though their immigration status was not immediately clear and Abbott later said at least one victim "may have been in the US legally."

The victims were all from Honduras.