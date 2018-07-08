Thai cave rescue Live: Six boys exit the cave, says senior official

A dangerous mission to rescue 12 Thai schoolboys and their soccer coach trapped inside a flooded cave for more than two weeks began on Sunday and authorities managed to bring out its first two survivors on Sunday evening.

Thirteen foreign divers and five members of Thailand’s elite navy SEAL unit are trying to bring the boys – some as young as 11 and weak swimmers – through narrow, submerged passageways that claimed the life of a former Thai navy diver on Friday.

Their ordeal has drawn huge media attention in Thailand and abroad, and getting the boys out safely could be a boost for Thailand’s ruling junta ahead of a general election next year.

Here are the live updates:

6:17pm IST Six boys extracted from cave Six boys have exited the cave, Reuters news agency quotes a senior member of the rescue medical team





6:14pm IST Ambulances leave Thai cave site Two ambulances leave the cave site where extraction operations are underway. The ambulances drove to a nearby helipad and a helicopter was seen taking off. The ambulances and helicopter are on standby to take the rescue to a hospital. One of two ambulances leave the cave in northern Thailand hours after operation began to extract the trapped youth soccer players and their coach, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, on Sunday. (AP)





6:04pm IST Two boys emerge from cave Thai government announces that two boys have emerged from the flooded cave in which they were trapped. Two more to follow close behind.





5:28pm IST Two more boys rescued AFP news agency quotes an official saying four boys in Thai cave have reached a rescue camp, and will walk out of the cave soon.



