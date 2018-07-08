Thai cave rescue Live: Six boys exit the cave, says senior official
Dubbed as D-Day, Sunday saw extraction operations begin to bring out the 12 young Thai boys of a soccer team and their coach from a cave after they were trapped there for more than two weeks. Here are the live updates.
6:17pm IST
Six boys extracted from cave
6:14pm IST
Ambulances leave Thai cave site
6:04pm IST
Two boys emerge from cave
5:28pm IST
Two more boys rescued
5:30pm IST
Rescue officials says two boys brought out
A dangerous mission to rescue 12 Thai schoolboys and their soccer coach trapped inside a flooded cave for more than two weeks began on Sunday and authorities managed to bring out its first two survivors on Sunday evening.
Thirteen foreign divers and five members of Thailand’s elite navy SEAL unit are trying to bring the boys – some as young as 11 and weak swimmers – through narrow, submerged passageways that claimed the life of a former Thai navy diver on Friday.
Their ordeal has drawn huge media attention in Thailand and abroad, and getting the boys out safely could be a boost for Thailand’s ruling junta ahead of a general election next year.
Here are the live updates:
Six boys extracted from cave
Six boys have exited the cave, Reuters news agency quotes a senior member of the rescue medical team
Ambulances leave Thai cave site
Two ambulances leave the cave site where extraction operations are underway. The ambulances drove to a nearby helipad and a helicopter was seen taking off. The ambulances and helicopter are on standby to take the rescue to a hospital.
Two boys emerge from cave
Thai government announces that two boys have emerged from the flooded cave in which they were trapped. Two more to follow close behind.
Two more boys rescued
AFP news agency quotes an official saying four boys in Thai cave have reached a rescue camp, and will walk out of the cave soon.
Rescue officials says two boys brought out
The first two members of a Thai schoolboy soccer team have been rescued from the flooded cave where they have been trapped for more than two weeks, Reuters reports quoting a local rescue official