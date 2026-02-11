Thailand shooting LIVE updates: Gunman who opened fire at Thai school shot at, 3 injured
Thailand shooting LIVE updates:The police had earlier said that the gunman had been detained, and the students and teachers he had taken hostage were freed.
- 2 Mins agoSuspect overpowered by special unit, local media reports
- 29 Mins ago‘About two to three gunshots heard’ after gunman entered school, says provincial administration
- 33 Mins agoVideos show police entering school, telling children to ‘go home’
- 44 Mins agoWhat do we know about the 18-year-old gunman
- 51 Mins agoGunman entered school ‘in agitated state’, say police
- 55 Mins agoGunman who opened fire at school shot at
- 1 Hr 2 Mins agoAll hostages freed, say police
- 1 Hr 4 Mins agoGunman who opened fire detained, say police
- 1 Hr 21 Mins agoTeacher allegedly shot in incident, says local report
- 1 Hr 29 Mins agoStudents, teachers taken hostage by gunman
Thailand shooting LIVE updates: A gunman who opened fire at a school in Hat Yai district in southern Thailand on Wednesday evening was shot at by the Thai police, a statement by authorities said. “Police shot the suspect in the Hat Yai shooting,” Reuters cited Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau as saying....Read More
The police had earlier said that the gunman had been detained, and the students and teachers he had taken hostage were freed. "The perpetrator has been captured," Deputy Superintendent Wichian Soboon told Reuters.
At least three people were injured in the incident, according to a second police official. However, a statement by the national police later stated that all those at the school were safe.
A statement made by the provincial administration on social media said the accused was an 18-year-old who had entered the Phatong Prathan Khiriwat School with a gun.
Suspect arrested, photograph released: What we know
• The gunman entered the school in “an agitated state while carrying a gun”, AFP cited the Songkhla provincial government as saying in a statement.
• The Songkhla province said that shortly after the accused entered the school, “about two to three gunshots were heard”. However, the statement added that there were no reports of victims. The national police said those at the school were safe and the suspect had been arrested, according to AFP.
• In a photograph shared by the police, the suspect was seen dressed in shorts and a T-shirt and was barefoot, Reuters reported. He was seen held down on the ground by armed officers.
• Unverified videos showed armed police entering the school and students running down the stairs as police shouted, “Go home kids, it's safe”, Reuters reported. HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of these videos.
• According to a report by Nation Thailand, the suspect entered the school at 4.59 pm and was detained shortly after the last gunfire was reported at 6.15pm.
