Thailand shooting LIVE updates: Gunman who opened fire at Thai school shot at, 3 injured

The police had earlier said that the gunman had been detained, and the students and teachers he had taken hostage were freed. "The perpetrator has been captured," Deputy Superintendent Wichian Soboon told Reuters.

At least three people were injured in the incident, according to a second police official. However, a statement by the national police later stated that all those at the school were safe.

A statement made by the provincial administration on social media said the accused was an 18-year-old who had entered the Phatong Prathan Khiriwat School with a gun.

Suspect arrested, photograph released: What we know

• The gunman entered the school in “an agitated state while carrying a gun”, AFP cited the Songkhla provincial government as saying in a statement.

• The Songkhla province said that shortly after the accused entered the school, “about two to three gunshots were heard”. However, the statement added that there were no reports of victims. The national police said those at the school were safe and the suspect had been arrested, according to AFP.

• In a photograph shared by the police, the suspect was seen dressed in shorts and a T-shirt and was barefoot, Reuters reported. He was seen held down on the ground by armed officers.

• Unverified videos showed armed police entering the school and students running down the stairs as police shouted, “Go home kids, it's safe”, Reuters reported. HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of these videos.

• According to a report by Nation Thailand, the suspect entered the school at 4.59 pm and was detained shortly after the last gunfire was reported at 6.15pm.