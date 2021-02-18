Thailand’s second locally-made vaccine set to enter human trials
Thailand is set to begin human trials of a Covid-19 vaccine that deploys the same technology used by Moderna Inc. as the Southeast Asian nation pushes ahead with plans to develop its own shots against the coronavirus.
Bangkok-based Chulalongkorn University will begin clinical trials as early as April, making it Thailand’s second inoculation program to enter clinical trials, according to Kiat Ruxrungtham, head researcher at the university’s Center of Excellence in Vaccine Research and Development. The center is using new mRNA technology, and testing in transgenic mice showed the vaccine can prevent clinical symptoms and viremia after two shots, he said.
The university will enroll 72 participants in the first phase of human trials, while Phase 2 may involve between 300 to 600 participants. The two-dose vaccine will be administered three weeks apart and will be enlisted for a rolling review with the Thai drug regulator, Kiat said.
Thailand last week announced that the first locally developed vaccine will enter clinical trials in March as authorities seek to cut reliance on imports. The country is likely to kick off its vaccination drive after the arrival of the first lot of 2 million doses ordered from China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. next week. The government has ordered an additional 61 million doses from AstraZeneca Plc. to inoculate 50% of its population by the end of the year.
“Even though by the end of next year, we may have an oversupply of vaccine, we want to complete the vaccine development so that Thailand can be self-dependent for the next pandemic,” Kiat said on Thursday.
If the trials are successful, Bangkok-based BioNet-Asia Co. can produce as many as 5 million doses of Chulalongkorn University’s vaccine by the end of this year and 20 million doses annually from 2022, Kiat said. The developer expects Thailand to approve the vaccine for emergency use after the completion of the second phase of clinical trials.
The university has also started research on a second generation vaccine against the UK and South African variants of Covid-19 with a target to test it in mice in the next two months, Kiat said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian court weighs jail term for anti-Kremlin activist under 'undesirable' law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thailand’s second locally-made vaccine set to enter human trials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunduz: Afghan Army frees 23 security personnel from Taliban jail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global Covid-19 infections drop to slowest pace since October
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar coup: UN rights expert 'terrified' as more military deployed in cities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal approves Chinese Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, to get 500,000 doses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka cancels Imran Khan's planned address to its Parliament: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mutation in spike protein makes coronavirus 8 times more infectious: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SA variant could reduce vaccine protection by two-thirds: Pfizer, BioNTech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Back-to-basics Agbal hopes this time is different at Turkey's central bank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesia to punish those who refuse to take Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook Australia’s strike on media blocks government pages, satire sites
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US military's first India-born female Muslim chaplain graduates Chaplain Course
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BOJ's Kuroda tell Suga March review aimed at sustaining easy policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid Texas freeze, oil producers still shut; governor bans natural gas exports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox