‘…that's when the claws come out’, Casey DeSantis makes a bold solo campaign appearance

Casey DeSantis took centre stage in her first solo campaign event, captivating Iowans with her warm and engaging personality as she discussed topics close to their hearts - corn crops, schools, families, and the weather. Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' wife Casey DeSantis, with daughter Madison, 7, walks to speak with a supporter at an annual Basque Fry at the Corley Ranch in Gardnerville, Nev., Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Barron)(AP)

Known as a prominent public figure and voice for her husband, Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign, Casey launched 'Mamas for DeSantis' in Johnston, Iowa. She emphasized the significance of protecting children from harmful influences, stating, "It's one thing when your policies come after us - the mamas. It's another thing when they come after our children. And that's when the claws come out."

During her 35-minute speech, Casey focused on three key themes: her children, her husband, and her faith. She expressed her unwavering commitment to crisscross the country, rallying support for Ron's bid to secure the Republican presidential nomination and ultimately the White House. With unwavering conviction, she declared, "As long as I have breath in my body, I will fight for Ron DeSantis."

Drawing thunderous applause from the crowd, Casey echoed her husband's staunch position against the influence of "woke" culture. She commended Ron's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting his commitment to keeping schools open and supporting parents' rights over those of teachers.

Reflecting on the success of Ron's re-election campaign as Florida governor in 2022, Casey credited his dedication to empowering parents to be actively involved in their children's education. She spoke passionately about the importance of upholding parental rights and eliminating unnecessary government interference in educational decisions.

Casey DeSantis has been hailed as Ron DeSantis' secret weapon, known for her ability to connect with voters on a personal level. She first launched 'Mamas for DeSantis' during Ron's Florida gubernatorial re-election campaign, amassing support from 1.1 million mothers. Now, as Ron targets Iowa, many believe he can replicate Barack Obama's surprise victory over Hillary Clinton in the 2008 Democratic primary, ultimately securing the GOP presidential nomination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail