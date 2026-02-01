The AI Boom Is Coming for Apple’s Profit Margins

Apple has dominated the electronics supply chain for years. No more. Apple CEO Tim Cook Artificial-intelligence companies are writing huge checks for chips, memory, specialized glass fiber and more, and they have begun to outduel Apple in the race to secure components. Suppliers accustomed to catering to Apple’s every whim are gaining the leverage to demand that the iPhone maker pay more. Apple’s normally generous profit margins will face pressure this year, analysts say, and consumers could eventually feel the hit. Chief Executive Tim Cook mentioned the problem in a Thursday earnings call, saying Apple was seeing constraints in its chip supplies and that memory prices were increasing significantly. Those comments appeared to weigh on Apple shares, which traded flat despite blowout iPhone sales and record company profit. “Apple is getting squeezed for sure,” said Sravan Kundojjala, who analyzes the industry for research firm SemiAnalysis.

Chart.

AI chip leader Nvidia recently became the largest customer of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, or TSMC, Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang said on a podcast. Apple had been TSMC’s biggest customer by a wide margin for years. TSMC is the world’s leading manufacturer of advanced chips for AI servers, smartphones and other computing devices. Spokesmen for Apple and TSMC declined to comment. The big computers that handle AI tasks don’t look like the smartphones consumers own, but many companies supply components for both. In particular, memory chips are in short supply as companies such as OpenAI, Alphabet’s Google, Meta, Microsoft and others collectively spend hundreds of billions of dollars to build AI computing capacity. “The rate of increase in the price of memory is unprecedented,” said Mike Howard, an analyst for research firm TechInsights. That applies both to the flash memory chips that store photos and videos, called NAND, as well as the memory used to run apps quickly, called DRAM. By the end of this year, the price of DRAM will quadruple from 2023 levels, and NAND will more than triple, estimates TechInsights. Howard estimates that Apple could pay $57 more for the two types of memory that go into the base-model iPhone 18 due this fall compared with the base model iPhone 17 currently on sale. For a device that retails for $799, that would be a big hit to profit margins. Apple’s purchasing power and expertise in designing advanced electronics long made it an unrivaled Goliath among the Asian companies that make most of the iPhone’s parts and assemble the device. Apple spends billions of dollars a year on NAND, for instance, according to people familiar with the figures, likely making it the single biggest buyer globally. Suppliers flocked to win Apple’s business, hoping to leverage its know-how and prestige to attract other customers.

Chart.