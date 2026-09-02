The Bond Market Issues World Leaders a Failing Grade

If you’re a global bond investor, you’ve had a lot to fret about lately. Government deficits are out of control, inflation is stubborn, and geopolitics, from trade wars to actual wars, threaten to make both worse. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent with Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh at the G-20 meeting in Asheville, N.C., on Tuesday. You probably noticed that the government officials who can presumably do something about these things got together this week for the G-20 summit. You might have hoped they would do something, anything, to put your mind at rest. Judging by the rise in bond yields this week, you’ve been disappointed. It’s not (just) the U.S.

Deep Dive What are the main factors driving the recent rise in global bond yields? Why is the U.S. bond market considered the most influential among global bond markets? How do rising bond yields affect government borrowing costs?

The preponderance of attention has been on U.S. Treasury yields, which hit 4.8%, the highest of President Trump’s presidency, this week. But this is not only—or even mostly—a U.S. story. Yields have actually risen more in Japan, where the 10-year yield hit 3% for the first time in 30 years, and just as much in Europe. France’s 10-year yield, at 4.21%, is up 0.65 percentage points this year. Britain’s, at 5.15%, is up 0.67 points. All, like the U.S., are struggling with energy-induced inflation and gargantuan debts, without the benefit of American tech-led growth. France’s minority government is barely capable of passing a budget. Japan’s Prime Minister is using her massive majority to spend more, not less. Nonetheless, all eyes naturally turn to the U.S. for leadership at moments like this. It has the largest and most important bond market, the most influential central bank, and the reserve currency. It started the war with Iran, and can presumably end it. It also hosted this year’s G-20. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and his fellow central bankers and finance ministers in Asheville, N.C., aren’t personally responsible for rising bond yields. But their proceedings displayed a certain lack of seriousness about tackling the ultimate cause. “The world is awash in debt…and the only way for us to get out of this is to grow our way out of this,” Bessent said at the start of the summit.

Vessels near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.